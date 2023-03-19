This is a spicy, smoky and hearty pot of chili. It’s the kind of chili you need after a long day skiing — or hibernating. To create a rich and thick sauce, simmer aromatics, chili powder and cocoa powder with a small quantity of tomato sauce and a big quantity of ground beef. Use meat with ample fat (at least 20%), because it deepens the flavor of those aromatics. If you like the meat in your chili to be so soft it nearly crumbles, simmer your batch longer; if you prefer your chili without beans, just leave them out. Just don’t forget the toppings.

_____

Chili

Total time: 90 minutes

Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed

2 pounds ground beef, preferably 20% fat

Salt and pepper

1 large yellow onion, coarsely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon store-bought or homemade chili powder, plus more if needed

1 chipotle pepper in adobo plus 1 teaspoon sauce (or 1 additional tablespoon chili powder)

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

2 (15-ounce) cans beans (such as pinto, black or any bean you like in chili), with their liquid

1½ teaspoons apple cider vinegar, plus more if needed

Grated sharp cheddar, sour cream, hot sauce, sliced scallions, chopped white onion, cilantro leaves, crushed tortilla or corn chips, for serving (optional)

STEPS