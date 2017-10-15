ROCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — As the country’s craft cider industry regains its popularity, some cider-makers are foraging wild apples that have links to the country’s early cider making days since commercial cider apple quantities are low.

Shacksbury Cider in Vergennes, Vermont, harvests wild apples from mountain roadsides, old farmsteads and pastures and the backyards of homes through its Lost Apple Project. It produces specialty hard ciders from the harvests and propagates its own trees from some of the best wild ones.

The executive director of the United States Association of Cider Makers says of the estimated 700 craft cider-makers in the United States, at least two dozen are using foraged wild apples in at least one of their ciders.