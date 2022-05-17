Does pulled pork count as comfort food? I think so. Every chance I have to bring a dish to a potluck or a barbecue, I choose to bring this dish. But I wasn’t always a master at making pulled pork in homemade barbecue sauce; my first shot at making this dish was an absolute disaster.
It was the Fourth of July in 2013, my engagement party, and I wanted to wow the crowd with pulled pork. I had no idea what I was doing, and so many mistakes were made. We put the pork butts in the oven while they were still frozen, and they weren’t even seasoned. I used store-bought barbecue sauce, and the pork was so tough I honestly can’t believe anyone ever ate my food again. But I guess everyone has to start somewhere, right?
Fast forward to now, and I have done all of the recipe testing for you. I’ve gotten out all of the kinks, and this recipe is foolproof and absolutely delicious — sweet, spicy, full of flavor and extremely versatile.
It all starts the night before. We make a dry rub full of spices and marinate the meat overnight. This allows the flavors to reach well below the surface, and ALL of the pork tastes good. I also like to use bone-in pork shoulder because the bones have so much flavor. The pork will then slow roast in a dark beer, intensifying the flavor even further. At the end, we use the drippings and the roasting liquid to make a homemade barbecue sauce that is out of this world. You could serve this on top of a salad, as sliders, or as a grain bowl (as pictured).
_____
Chipotle Barbecue Pulled Pork
Preparation Time: 4 hours, 1 hour of active time
Servings: 3 to 4 pounds of pulled pork
INGREDIENTS:
Pork Rub
- 6 pounds pork shoulder, bone-in
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoon avocado oil
- 12 ounces dark beer
Barbecue Sauce
- 12 ounces ketchup
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 5 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
STEPS:
The night before …
- Cut the pork around the bone into large chunks, about 3 inches. We will utilize the piece with the bone as well so don’t throw that away.
- Mix spices together in a small bowl, and rub the spice mixture onto all of the pieces of pork, including the bone piece.
- Place seasoned pork in a Ziploc bag and refrigerate overnight.
The day of …
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Heat Dutch oven or heavy bottom pan over medium heat, add avocado oil.
- Sear all sides of the cut pork in batches, placing seared meat on a plate to make room for the rest.
- Add the beer to the pot to deglaze the pan.
- Add the pork back to the pot, cover and bake at 300 degrees for 2½ to 3 hours.
- The meat should be so tender that the bone has completely separated from the rest of the meat. If it isn’t, continue cooking the meat and check it in 30-minute intervals.
- Spoon meat out of the pot and place in a large bowl.
- Shred pork and set aside.
- Place the pot on the stove over medium heat.
- Add ketchup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and brown sugar to the pot with the drippings.
- Whisk until fully incorporated.
- Place chipotle peppers into a blender, along with about ½ a cup of the sauce mixture. Blend until smooth.
- Pour blended chipotle peppers back into the pot on the stove and bring to a boil.
- Add Worcestershire sauce, stir and reduce to a simmer.
- Simmer for about 5 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.
- Add barbecue sauce to shredded pork until desired sauciness is reached.
- Save the remaining barbecue sauce to use for ANY OCCASION because it is just that good.
- Serve the pork in whatever way your heart desires.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.