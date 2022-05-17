Does pulled pork count as comfort food? I think so. Every chance I have to bring a dish to a potluck or a barbecue, I choose to bring this dish. But I wasn’t always a master at making pulled pork in homemade barbecue sauce; my first shot at making this dish was an absolute disaster.

It was the Fourth of July in 2013, my engagement party, and I wanted to wow the crowd with pulled pork. I had no idea what I was doing, and so many mistakes were made. We put the pork butts in the oven while they were still frozen, and they weren’t even seasoned. I used store-bought barbecue sauce, and the pork was so tough I honestly can’t believe anyone ever ate my food again. But I guess everyone has to start somewhere, right?

Fast forward to now, and I have done all of the recipe testing for you. I’ve gotten out all of the kinks, and this recipe is foolproof and absolutely delicious — sweet, spicy, full of flavor and extremely versatile.

It all starts the night before. We make a dry rub full of spices and marinate the meat overnight. This allows the flavors to reach well below the surface, and ALL of the pork tastes good. I also like to use bone-in pork shoulder because the bones have so much flavor. The pork will then slow roast in a dark beer, intensifying the flavor even further. At the end, we use the drippings and the roasting liquid to make a homemade barbecue sauce that is out of this world. You could serve this on top of a salad, as sliders, or as a grain bowl (as pictured).

_____

Chipotle Barbecue Pulled Pork

Preparation Time: 4 hours, 1 hour of active time

Servings: 3 to 4 pounds of pulled pork

INGREDIENTS:

Pork Rub

6 pounds pork shoulder, bone-in

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoon avocado oil

12 ounces dark beer

Barbecue Sauce

12 ounces ketchup

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup brown sugar

5 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

STEPS:

The night before …

Cut the pork around the bone into large chunks, about 3 inches. We will utilize the piece with the bone as well so don’t throw that away.

Mix spices together in a small bowl, and rub the spice mixture onto all of the pieces of pork, including the bone piece.

Place seasoned pork in a Ziploc bag and refrigerate overnight.

The day of …