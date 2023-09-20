Our roll call of six new bars includes daytime imbibing options (because it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, as the late, great Jimmy Buffett would say), from a sports bar by the ballpark to all-day cafes with wine-by-the-glass options. The roundup also includes familiar names in the local bar scene opening new spots on Capitol Hill, in Newcastle and in Edmonds.

Donna’s

1355 E. Olive Way, Seattle (Capitol Hill); donnasseattle.com

This Italian-inspired cocktail den from the team behind the Capitol Hill dive Rose Temple cranks out amaro, spritz and funky concoctions like a chocolate-cereal-infused rye cocktail with Demerara and Angostura bitters. Barkeepers Ben Smith and Austin Polley took over the former Speckled & Drake space and upped their food game, adding an affordable fresh pasta menu with spaghetti aglio e olio, black pepper fettuccine and more. Focaccia is baked fresh in-house. Donna’s opens daily from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Fable

3309A Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (Beacon Hill); 206-420-7131; fableallday.com

Fable replaces the neighborhood wine bar Petite Soif, and this new bottle shop/cafe inherited that same “third place” vibe. Espresso and breakfast sandwiches draw the early commuters and remote workers, and the crowd shifts to craft beers and natural wine come evening. Fable is that utility hitter of a watering hole, useful throughout the day and into the evening. European and Northwest natural wines stud the well-stocked shelves, but the shop also offers wines by the glass for under $10. The simple European-inspired food menu includes a ham-and-brie baguette, frittata and quiche, though it would be a travesty not to order the special “Fable dog” with aioli, pickled veggies and spicy Fresno chilies, served on a hot brioche from Sea Wolf bakery. Fable is south of Homer and Bar del Corso on a stretch bustling with foot traffic and Parisian-style sidewalk cafes. Fable should get a boost of customers at night as folks wait for tables at Homer and Bar del Corso.

Ruby

135 N.W. 85th St., #4, Seattle (Greenwood); instagram.com/rubybarseattle

It’s easy to miss this no-frills, 28-seat bar — just look for the Greenwood Fred Meyer across the street. The drinking hole is run by owner Mike Juchum, who also doubles as your bartender and cook. His craft cocktails (classics like a Negroni to the trendy tiki rum drink, the Jungle Bird) run $13 each, two to three bucks cheaper than other hip cocktail dens. The air fryer behind the U-shaped bar is essentially the kitchen, cranking out a wide range of bar bites, from waffle fries and corn dogs to meat pies from Burien’s Australian Pie Co. and pizzas from nearby Ridge Pizza. Ruby opens daily from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Advertising

The Press Box Seattle

1518 First Ave. S., Suite 100, Seattle (Sodo); 206-327-9777; thepressboxseattle.com

Located near T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, this mega sports bar has become a pre-funk and postgame hangout for baseball and football fans. The 300-seat bar restaurant boasts 25 TVs stationed in every corner of the room, with the volume cranked up for Seahawks, Mariners and Sounders games. Its massive bar menu is a catalog of all the classic beer sponges: nachos, wings, mozzarella sticks and various takes on burgers and hot dogs, along with three dozen beer options on tap to wash down all those fried battered pickle chips and chicken tenders.

Related Here are the new menu items available at Lumen Field for Seahawks games in 2023

The Coalman Cafe + Bar

6977 Coal Creek Parkway S.E., Newcastle; 425-698-1371; thecoalmancafeandbar.com

This Newcastle cafe at Coal Creek Village just launched its bar program, with Aperol spritz on tap to go with a shared-plate menu of duck rillette, scallops and caviar dip. One of the big recent openings on the Eastside, The Coalman is run by Jen Doak, who also heads the stellar Brimmer & Heeltap in Ballard. The Coalman also doubles as a bottle shop, with wines from the Old World and around the Pacific Northwest. You can also order one of the dozen whites and reds by the glass to sip on the covered patio.

Bar Americano

610 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds; on Facebook, search “Bar Americano Edmonds”

Brian Taylor, the owner behind the tiny downtown Edmonds haunt Daphnes, returns with another cocktail bar just five blocks away. Inspired by amaro bars around Rome, Taylor opened this 30-seat den with fernet on draft, though the usual tequila, vodka and whiskey cocktails are also featured for those who can’t take that bittersweet liqueur. Bar Americano shares a 50-seat patio with Il Viale Espresso Bar down the hallway.