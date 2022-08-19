Eastsiders who want to revel in our remaining shorts-and-sandals days with a cold one have two new beer gardens to frolic around. Meanwhile, more sports bars open in the Northend and Southend. Here’s our roundup of new bars and breweries on the Eastside and surrounding areas.

Bellevue Brewing Co.

12190 N.E. District Way, Bellevue; 425-497-8686, bellevuebrewing.com

The biggest brewery opening on the Eastside in recent history, Bellevue Brewing anchors a new mega residential-commercial complex in the Spring District east of downtown with a beer garden, bar and dining room. Surrounded by 800 apartment units, the brewpub aims to be that third place in this new community by allowing dogs in its beer garden, offering a children’s menu in the dining area and showing Seahawks and other sports on the five giant flat screens stationed around the 2,500-square-foot brewpub. The entire facility can hold more than 300 patrons. The 19-tap brewery also runs a full cocktail bar with beer food staples such as pizzas, tacos, burgers, and fish and chips. Bellevue Brewing has already drawn big crowds. Staff members have run out of pints on recent weekends and couldn’t wash dishes fast enough to keep up with the orders, according to management. Cue Hulu’s “The Bear.”

Chainline Station

604 Fifth Place S., Kirkland; chainlinebrewing.com

This Kirkland beer garden has become one of the most popular al fresco hangouts on the Eastside. The Chainline Station sits in a small, old caboose, but it’s on an acre of open land (Feriton Spur Park) designated for drinking. People can order IPAs and Salumi sandwiches from the walk-up window. The beer garden is also a pit stop for cyclists and walkers from nearby trails. The area has more of a family vibe, with people playing pickleball and kids cooling down in the spray park area. Chainline, which operates another tasting room a mile north, plans to set up tents with lamp heaters to keep this party going come winter.

Side Hustle Local Breweries Co-op

15 Lake St., Kirkland; 425-898-4136, sidehustletaps.com

Budget-strapped brewers share the overhead and administrative cost in this taproom located near the Marina Park Pavilion. The 12 taps feature IPAs and pilsners from nanobreweries and home-brewers looking to market their beers in a metropolitan area. A 21-and-over-only venue, this taproom near the lake holds at least 60 patrons. No food, but management is working with nearby restaurants to deliver lunch and dinner to customers at the taproom. Side Hustle owner James Whittaker is also an investor in Bellevue Brewing Co.

Northwest Spirits Tasting Room & Retail Center

15029 Redmond-Woodinville Road N.E., Woodinville; northwestspirits.com

The family behind the popular Seattle happy-hour haunt Von’s 1000 Spirits expands to Woodinville with a tasting room that looks more like a cocktail den, with a mahogany back bar and walls studded with booze. The Northwest Spirits Tasting Room can seat 35 patrons and soon will have an outdoor patio with a firepit. Located north of Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, the tasting room serves cocktails made from the family’s line of whiskeys, gins and vodkas. This new tasting room will soon have company. In December, Von’s bar restaurant will expand to Woodinville as well. The Eastside Von’s will also have the popular “Wagering Wheel,” where patrons can spin the wheel to try to win a discounted stiff drink.

Dave & Buster’s

3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood; daveandbusters.com/locations/Lynnwood

Expected to open Aug. 29 in Alderwood mall, this gaming center boasts a 40-foot-wide wall-to-wall LED TV screen along with more than 45 HDTVs in its 40,000-square-foot gaming facility. The bar area seats 162 with a wing menu that comes with 13 dipping sauce options.

Topgolf

780 Logan Ave. N., Renton; 425-517-0695, topgolf.com/us/renton

The golf-and-gaming chain expands to the Southend, drawing not just golfers who come to reserve one the 102 outdoor hitting bays but also sports fans on game day. Topgolf Renton boasts a 36-foot video wall along with 200 HDTVs scattered throughout the three-story playhouse. The large bar food menu also includes $22 pitchers of beer and $12 cocktails.