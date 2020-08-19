Manolin

4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 3621 Stone Way N., Seattle; 206-294-3331, manolinseattle.com

The most interesting beach-themed drinks I’ve sampled this summer came from this Wallingford seafood restaurant. Bartender Patrick Thalasinos punches up some summer staples with interesting, bold flavor combos — agave spirits meet amari; simple syrup swapped out for carrot juice. Its version of the whiskey sour, Sloop John B, brims with tropical notes of charred pineapple and toasted coconut and is fortified with bourbon and rum. Speaking of rum, Mary Ann would approve of the Gilligan’s Island drink, a Mai Tai tweaked with anise. Manolin also concocted two of the most original mezcal drinks I’ve had this summer: the habanero burn of the cocktail Taxi comes with earthy, barky notes from carrot juice and rinomato bianco. Mezcal also takes a bitter turn in the drink Happy Days, with root-y Bruto Americano, rounded out with rhubarb and lemon for a savory tipple. At $9 each, these cocktails are priced absurdly low given how boozy these drinks are.

Standard Brewing

11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; 2504 S. Jackson St., Seattle; 206-535-1584, standardbrew.com

The secret spot for great cocktails lies on South Jackson Street, east of the Chinatown International District, at Standard Brewing. The name accounts for some confusion. Sure, there are good brews — try the pale ale Old Money and good tacos and sammies for under $12, but this is also where one of the city’s best bartenders, Connor O’Brien, formerly of Rumba and Vito’s, holds court. You won’t find better cocktail prices than here. A 350-milliliter bottle of mixed drink — three to four servings per bottle — ranges from $20 to $24. Get a bottle of the Hemingway Daiquiri ($20) and chill it until it comes within a hair’s breadth of slush. Just about damn perfect on a patio afternoon. Like the best sours, this daiquiri doesn’t go right down — the pleasant tartness lingers in your mouth.

Or you call it — whatever cocktail you want, O’Brien can make it and bottle it to go. Most three-ingredient drinks will cost you around $25 per bottle. Negroni has become the most popular kid on the playground. A few variations to try: Its sibling the Boulevardier plays more like a digestivo to Negroni’s aperitivo with the gin swapped out for whiskey. Or ask O’Brien to swap out the sweet vermouth for a dry one and you have a new friend in the cocktail Old Pal, which bartending legend Murray Stenson popularized in Seattle.

Canon

Takeout 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; 928 12th Ave., Seattle; canontakeout.com

Canon’s glass flask for single-serving cocktails to go ($14) makes for a good memento, but the best value comes in the form of those large format bottles (500 milliliter and 950 milliliter), especially the spiked POG juice ($75) — which pays homage to Hawaii. A 950-milliliter bottle of POG Mule works out to seven to nine servings. It’s one of the most talked-about cocktails right now. The passion fruit, orange and guava don’t taste cloying or artificial like most POG juices; this juice is just evil, masking all the heat from the pineapple rum and bourbon. This goes down easy, but that booze will hit you later. The raw ginger is pronounced when you pop that bottle open but mellows out a day later (if there’s still any left in the bottle). Canon boasts one of the world’s largest and best spirit selections, and soon you can buy a pour (1.5 ounces) from any of the rare bottles in its collection, including a shot of its Mt. Vernon rye from 1895 or its Valley Forge whiskey from 1906.