The anticipated arrival of Métier Brewing Co. in the Central District is delayed perhaps until late April. But it’s not like we have a shortage of breweries and bars opening. Our latest barhopping lineup includes the opening of a cocktail den that already draws the pre-funk and postgame Kraken crowd in Uptown. Quietly, the barhopping ‘hood formerly known as Lower Queen Anne has seen its nightlife rebuilt thanks to the hockey scene and the concerts at Climate Pledge Arena. The Irish pub Cairde Public House debuted before the first faceoff, followed by The Bad Bar. Then came the fusion taco bar The Traveling Goat. Now comes …

Rochambeau Bar

235 Roy St. (Uptown), Seattle; 206-485-7111; rochambeausea.com

One of the big bar openings this year, this 20-seat cocktail den feels more like a cheffy concept, serving halibut with verde sauce and bavette steak with carrot purée along with small plates with Spanish and Euro influences. The elevated bar food comes from two former Manolin line cooks David Rush and Connor Bartel, who change up the menu daily. Cocktails include the usual, along with stiff drinks mixed with honeydew-infused pisco and mescal. Hard to score a seat at this bustling bar when there’s a concert or game due to its proximity to Climate Pledge Arena. Go on off nights.

Otter on the Rocks

4210 S.W. Admiral Way, West Seattle; 206-402-4106; otterontherocks.com

This Thai-and-Asian-inspired cocktail lounge takes over the Parliament Tavern space with plays on the classics such as a rum drink tweaked with a coconut-pandan orgeat and a sesame-infused rum play on an old fashioned. Tanner Jitmongkonkul, who ran a Thai sticky-rice dessert stall at Seattle farmers markets, and his fiancée, Erin Wilbur run this 65-seat, two-story bar in West Seattle. Coming soon: live jazz, open mic and comedy night.

Brian Carter Tasting Room and Bistro

17140 135th Ave. N.E., Suite 1030, Woodinville; 425-806-9463; briancartercellars.com

At least a dozen tasting rooms and restaurants are expected to open in the downtown Woodinville area by September. Out of the gate is talented winemaker Brian Carter, who runs a tasting room in the Woodin Creek Village and even added a 55-seat dining room for his food-and-wine pairing concept with chef Nicholas Ames, the former chef de cuisine at Haymaker Eastlake. The tasting room offers nine wines by the glass including Carter’s signature Bordeaux-style blend Solesce for you to pair with the confit duck leg and saffron risotto.

McQueen Champagne Bar

17405 133rd Ave. N.E., Woodinville; 360-471-0241; mcqueenchampagnebar.com

The new commercial strip Wine Walk Row will be filling up soon. This bar is scheduled to open on April 2, and soon to join will be L’Ecole No. 41, Montinore Estate, Landlines Estates and Valdemar Estates, all of which are scrambling to get their permits approved and construction completed to take advantage of the summer foot traffic. Structure Cellars in Sodo is behind this Champagne bar — a 74-seat lounge with velvet couches for you to sink into while you sip a flute of Blanc de Blancs and munch on truffle potato chips. Drinks are priced from $9 a glass to $340 for a rock-star bottle of 2008 Cristal. Choose your own adventure.

Maude’s Hot Corner

6015 Airport Way S. (Georgetown), Seattle; on Facebook

Technically more of a rebranding, Maude’s Hot Corner shares space with the popular 9lb Hammer. Owner Scott Horrell converted the diner section of 9lb Hammer into a bar, covering all the windows to lend it more of a divey vibe. The former dining room now has 32 bar stools and four booths with four televisions tuned to baseball games. (The sound will be on for Mariners games). All your 9lb Hammer favorites — burgers, chicken sandwich and chili — are served at Maude’s Hot Corner.