Maybe this chicken sandwich craze isn’t ending after all. The word is that celebrated chef David Chang of Momofuku fame, who introduced the mainstream diner to the pork belly bun, will roll out his take on the chicken sandwich across Seattle, starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Fuku chicken sandwich will be available for delivery only through a ghost kitchen. The sandwich, along with chicken fingers and waffle fries, will be delivered to customers in the downtown and South Lake Union areas before expanding across the city and into the suburbs in the coming weeks through third-party delivery apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates, according to Fuku management.

Fuku is taking a more cautious growth strategy in the Puget Sound area after its debacle of a launch in Houston in the spring, when the demand was so high that many customers reportedly complained of late deliveries and in some cases didn’t get their chicken orders at all. Fuku couldn’t keep up with all the orders.

For the Seattle launch, Fuku didn’t specify its delivery radius, saying only that the rollout will gradually expand throughout the Seattle metropolitan area. Its popular spicy chicken sandwich ($9.50) includes a habanero pepper-brined breast topped with mayo and pickles and served in a Martin’s potato roll.

The chicken sandwich was on the secret menu at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City before branching off with its own sibling restaurant called Fuku in the East Village. That chicken sandwich is now available in many metropolitan areas across the country through third-party apps.

Some Mariners fans got a sneak peek when Fuku served the sandwich at a concession stand at T-Mobile Park this spring. It was a hush-hush launch since poultry supplies were limited because of the pandemic.