As fall rolls in, I eagerly await the epic food season that is ahead of us. Fall is my favorite, with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Octokerfest all lined up.

Oktoberfest is a two-century-old tradition celebrating the marriage of the crowned prince of Bavaria. After having an absolute blast of a wedding that lasted multiple days, it became an annual event. Can’t get to Munich this year? Luckily for us, plenty of Oktoberfest events are in our backyard, including Fremont Oktoberfest (Sept. 22-24), Oktoberfest Northwest in Puyallup (Oct. 6-8) and Leavenworth’s three weekends of celebration (Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14). I personally can’t wait to check out Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest; it’ll be my first time there, and I can’t wait to see the cute Bavarian-influenced town!

In honor of Oktoberfest, I’ll be sharing my Bavarian-style pretzel recipe with you. Crafting these pretzels demands both time and patience, but believe me when I say that the end result is absolutely worth it.

And if you like your pretzel with cheese, then do I have a treat for you: a Tex-Mex-inspired twist on queso. Imagine infusing the essence of bratwurst into a delectable queso dip — the perfect complement to these pretzels.

_____

Bavarian-Style Pretzels With Beer Brat Queso

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus at least 8 hours for the dough to rest

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 8 medium-size pretzels (adjust portion sizing based on needs)

INGREDIENTS

For pretzels

Note: Make at least 8 hours ahead.

¾ cup warm water (100 to 115 degrees), plus more as needed

1 (¼-ounce) envelope active dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)

1½ tablespoons barley malt syrup

4½ cups unbleached bread flour (about 22 ounces), plus more as needed for dough

¾ cup lager or pilsner beer

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed, at room temperature

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon whole milk

1 large egg, beaten

⅓ cup baking soda

Flaky sea salt

For queso

3 bratwurst links (about 1 pound)

2 Anaheim peppers, chopped

2 poblano peppers

2 Fresno peppers, chopped

½ large yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons cumin

4-5 small tomatillos, chopped

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon flour

1½ cup heavy cream (may need more depending on cheese brand and type)

6 ounces American cheese, shredded

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (get jalapeño jack for some more spice)

Cilantro, for garnish (optional)

Cotija cheese, for garnish (optional)

Roma tomatoes, for garnish (optional)

STEPS

For pretzels

In a stand mixer bowl or large bowl, add warm water and sprinkle in yeast. Stir in barley malt syrup until dissolved. Let mixture stand until yeast is foamy, 5 to 10 minutes. Add flour, beer, butter and salt; using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, stir until a shaggy dough forms. Using a dough hook, beat at medium speed until the dough comes together in a ball, about 1 minute. (If kneaded by hand, the dough should be able to hold together.) At this stage, the dough should be firm and may be slightly tacky but not sticky. If the dough is sticky: Add flour, 2 tablespoons at a time, and beat until dough is smooth. If the dough is too dry: Add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, and beat until smooth. Increase mixer speed to medium-high and beat until dough is elastic, 5 to 7 minutes. You may have to stop and work the dough around the hook from time to time. Transfer the dough to a large bowl greased with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rise in the fridge for 8 to 24 hours. Turn out the dough (you’ll need at least 3 feet of working space) and press down to deflate. Cut the dough into 8 portions (about 141 grams each). Working with one section at a time (keep the rest under plastic wrap): Form the dough into a thick hand-size rounded rectangle (like a loaf). Place the loaf down horizontally. Using your palm, apply pressure starting at the center, rolling and pressing your way outward. Both hands should be moving together going from the center outward. If the dough is not rolling along your surface, add a few drops of water across your work surface. Roll until the rope is 12 to 16 inches. Set the rolled dough aside under plastic wrap. Repeat for all portions. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Starting from the first rolled dough rope: Place a rolled dough rope on your work surface, and continue rolling, using the same technique to get a 28- to 30-inch rope. (The middle should be the thickest part.) Repeat for all portions. Knot the pretzels: Shape a 30-inch dough rope into a U shape, with the opening facing you. Lift and cross the ends over each other, creating a twist, and then press the ends into the bottom of the U. Gently transfer the shaped pretzel to the prepared baking sheet. (Space the pretzels about 1 inch apart.) Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let the covered pretzels rise in a warm place until they’re puffy and have increased in size by half, 30 to 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 500 degrees with racks in the second-from-top and second-from-bottom positions. Whisk the milk and egg; set aside. In a large saucepan that can hold 8 cups of water, place 5-6 cups of water and the baking soda. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a gentle simmer. Using a spider catcher, place the knotted pretzels into water. Cook for 20 seconds, carefully flipping after 10 seconds. Remove from the water and allow excess water to drip off before placing back on the baking sheet. Reshape the pretzels on the baking sheet if needed (wearing gloves helps here). Repeat the process until all pretzels are done. Brush the tops and sides of pretzels with the egg wash, and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Immediately bake the pretzels at 500 degrees until deep brown in color, 9 to 12 minutes. The pretzels on the top rack should be closest to the back of the oven while the pretzels on the bottom rack should be close to the front of the oven. Halfway through, swap the baking sheets’ positions: The pretzels on the top rack closest to the back of the oven should be moved to the bottom rack and close to the front of the oven and vice versa. Remove from the oven and let cool.

For queso

In a pan on medium heat, add bratwurst, peppers, onions, seasoning and tomatillos. Saute until the brats are browned. In a saucepan over medium heat, add butter. Let melt and sprinkle in flour, then whisk and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. This should not brown; reduce heat if it starts to fry. Whisk in the heavy cream, then reduce to a medium-low heat, constantly stirring until the heavy cream thickens, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle in the shredded cheese and let melt until it becomes a homogenous mixture. Depending on your cheese, you may need additional heavy cream. Whisk constantly so it doesn’t scold on the bottom. Once the queso reaches the desired consistency, add in the bratwurst mixture. Mix and pour in a serving dish, top with garnishes and serve with the pretzels