The “original” Seattle dog, created by bagel vendor Hadley Long in 1989, is a thing of the past; you can’t find the biyali-style bun he sold it on anymore. But Seattle dogs, in all their variations, have stuck around as a staple of the city’s food culture.

Today is National Hot Dog Day. Here’s what to know if you want to celebrate with this local variation on a basic hot dog.

What exactly constitutes a Seattle dog?

There’s some debate, but most would agree that a squishy white bun, a slathering of cream cheese and grilled onions are key. Others get more elaborate with ingredients such as sauerkraut, caramelized onions, fancy cheese, ketchup or Sriracha. To inspire your own creation, here’s how the creator of Seattle dogs and four other hot dog experts make their perfect dogs.

The right ingredients

In a simple concoction like a hot dog, ingredients are key. Will you go with artisanal hot dogs made by a Seattle butcher or mass-market tube meat? Our food writer convened a panel to embark on the “Great Seattle hot dog taste test,” sampling five different wieners. The results might surprise you.

Considering condiments

We all have our go-to condiments, but consider branching out on this informal holiday. Or, at least, take in our food critic’s impassioned arguments on why ketchup does in fact belong on a hot dog (plus, how to pick the right ketchup) and why Amora mustard is simply the best mustard on the planet.

