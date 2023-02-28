It’s Girl Scout cookie season!

The Girl Scouts are an organization very near and dear to me as I am a lifelong Girl Scout. Many moons ago, when cookies were $3 a box, I asked to join the Girl Scouts. I loved every aspect of it: going to camp, hanging out with friends and being a little businesswoman, even earning my Bronze, Silver and Gold awards. As one of the few children in my neighborhood, I had a good run. Being a top seller put my entrepreneurial spirit into overdrive; I wheeled my red wagon filled with Girl Scout cookie boxes, selling as many as I could, even at the mall and park.

So Seattle, what’s your favorite cookie? Thin Mints are my all-time favorite; if they’re frozen, they’re even better. When I moved to Seattle, I was eager to support local troops. My first box of Thin Mints in Seattle was jarring. I had considered myself a cookie connoisseur; I’ve been wheeling, dealing, and eating cookies since I was 8. I know what a Thin Mint tastes like. Then it hit me: I was finally eating them from a different bakery.

The Girl Scout council employs two major bakers. I had been eating ABC Bakers’ Thin Mints my whole life; even on the East Coast, I was getting ABC’s cookies. Seattle, though, y’all use Little Brownie Bakers. I never thought I’d be able to taste a difference, but I was. They were still good, but they weren’t the Thin Mints I knew.

This weekend is National Girl Scout Cookie Week, which signifies the start of the Girl Scout cookie booths. This is the backbone of the Girl Scout community. While prices seem outrageous, each and every penny is being used to fund local troops and all Girl Scout camps. To kick off the cookie booth sales, I decided to make a Thin Mint chocolate cream pie. This pie is a definition of death by chocolate: The crust is held together with fudge, before being layered with even more, all to hold a dark chocolate mint pudding filling. Finally, the pie is topped with whipped cream; it’s the perfect decadent bite for chocolate and Thin Mint lovers.

_____

Thin Mint Chocolate Cream Pie

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Chill time: 3 hours

Servings: 8-10 people

INGREDIENTS

Crust

1 box of Thin Mints (about 36 cookies)

6 tablespoons chocolate fudge syrup

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Pudding

4 tablespoons (60 grams) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ teaspoon peppermint extract

¼ cup (30 grams) cornstarch

¾ cup (175 grams) sugar

Pinch of salt

2 egg yolks

3 cups whole milk

8 ounces (230 grams) chopped dark chocolate (I used 70% cocoa)

Whipped cream topping (canned also works!)

4 tablespoons (2 ounces) cream cheese

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons vanilla

Toppings

Chocolate fudge, to taste

Chocolate shavings, to taste

STEPS

Crust

Place Thin Mints in the food processor and pulse until it resembles sand. Pebble-size chunks are OK. Work in batches if you have to; do not overfill your food processor. (Note: No food processor? No problem. Place cookies in a large freezer bag. Place a kitchen cloth on top to prevent the bag from splitting and then smash with a rolling pin, meat tenderizer or a heavy skillet.) In the meantime, set a kettle to boil water. Place 3 tablespoons of chocolate fudge in a small bowl, and place a small bowl inside a dish with a lip that can hold water. Pour hot water into the dish; be careful not to get any water into the fudge dish; set aside. In a bowl, add crushed cookies, butter and 3 tablespoons of room-temperature fudge. Combine until it’s a wet sand texture and clumps can hold together. Press the cookie crust into a deep pie dish, working your way up the sides. Stir the fudge that is inside the dish; it should be loosening and liquid-like. Carefully scoop the liquid fudge inside the cookie pie crust, drizzling it along the sides and bottom of the pan. You can use the bottom of a spoon or small rubber spatula to spread the fudge.

Pudding

In a heatproof bowl, place cubed butter, peppermint extract and vanilla extract. Set a fine mesh strainer on top, and set aside. Whisk together cornstarch, sugar and salt. Whisk in the egg yolks and milk. Add in the chopped chocolate. Place the pot over medium heat, whisking constantly and scraping down any thickened pudding on the pot’s edges. Cook until the pudding has completely thickened and large bubbles form, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; immediately pour through the fine-mesh strainer and into bowl with the butter mixture. Use a rubber spatula to work pudding through the strainer. Whisk until the butter is melted and the pudding is shiny. Pour the pudding into the pie crust and smooth over the top. Gently press plastic wrap over the top of the filling. (This prevents skin from forming.) Let cool at room temperature before chilling in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or overnight. Before serving, let sit for 10 minutes while making whipped cream (see below).

Whipped cream