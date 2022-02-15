Ahh, February … the month of love. I don’t know why I always associate February with chocolate, cookies, cakes and sweet treats. I guess when I think of February, I think of Valentine’s Day; Valentine’s Day makes me think of love, and I love any sweet baked goody I can get my hands on. This February, even though Valentine’s Day is over, I’m in the mood to keep the love going all month long.

Growing up, I got so excited for the school Valentine’s Day parties. Someone would always bring in cookies or cupcakes. We would pass out our valentines, and spend the afternoon having fun and eating candy. Those memories for me are so wonderful. This year I’m feeling a bit nostalgic for the simplicity of life, so I embarked on a journey to make a plain and easy heart-shaped cutout sugar cookie — something that may have been shared on a Valentine’s Day of my past.

This recipe is exactly that — simple, easy and nostalgic. It is a great activity to do with the kiddos, too. I like to eat just a plain sugar cookie (weird, I know), but there is something so delicious about that simplicity. If you are feeling up for it, however, these cookies go great with a buttercream frosting and a few sprinkles. If chocolate is your thing, melt some chocolate and drizzle it on top for a little extra decadence.

I use a stand mixer to mix and combine all of my ingredients, but a hand mixer works just as well, and all of the same instructions apply. Happy baking!

Cutout sugar cookies

Preparation time: 45 minutes (with 2-hour resting time)

Servings: about 48 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups butter, room temperature

3 tablespoons cream cheese, room temperature

1 ¾ cups sugar

1 egg + 1 egg yolk, room temperature

4 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 heart-shaped cookie cutter

STEPS: