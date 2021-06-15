My dad, David, is a combination of all those characteristics that make a parent a great one: He has an awesome sense of humor, is super smart, is up for anything and is just a really nice human (ask anyone, they’ll agree).

He has dedicated his career in medicine to treating his patients who have inflammatory bowel disease with diet in the gastrointestinal department at Seattle Children’s hospital. Believe it or not, this is still considered revolutionary by some.

As a chef, I know that what we put into our bodies matters and that food can have a positive or negative effect on our health. So, in general, my family tries to eat whole foods, we stay away from processed foods and eat a lot of fruit and vegetables.

That said, when special occasions come along, I will be the first in line to cook something that, while combining quality ingredients and seasonal produce, may in fact resemble something that looks like a “cheat” on healthy eating.

So, to that end, what says Father’s Day better than a decadent but simple dish that is a fan favorite, looks elegant, uses whole foods and is oh so tasty? In this crab BLT recipe, I use local crab, heirloom tomatoes from our garden and nitrate-free bacon from a ranch in Sedro-Woolley.

That combination of salt, fat and crunch is hard to beat. I love you, dad, and hope everyone who celebrates has a great day as well.

Crab BLT

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Tin foil/plastic wrap

Large nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet

Tongs

Plate lined with paper towels

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked crabmeat

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 thick-cut bacon slices, halved crosswise

4 potato rolls

Butter lettuce leaves

1 large tomato, cut into slices

Directions:

Using a fork or your fingers, separate the crabmeat. In a large bowl, mix together your mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, tarragon, salt and pepper. Gently fold in the crab. Cover the bowl with tin foil or plastic wrap and place in refrigerator. Chill crab mixture for at least an hour or up to four hours. Separate your bacon strips and place in a nonstick pan or large cast-iron skillet. Turn the heat to medium and cook bacon, turning once or twice using tongs for about 10 to 15 minutes, until bacon is very crisp. Transfer cooked bacon to a paper-towel-lined plate. Pour the bacon drippings into a small bowl and then clean the skillet with a paper towel. Brush the sides of your potato rolls with the bacon drippings until they are evenly covered with grease. Toast the rolls, with cut sides down, in your skillet until they are lightly browned. Assemble your BLTs: Take one or two leaves of the lettuce and place onto of the bottom half of your roll. Add tomato slices, the crab and bacon. Place top half of roll on BLT and make a father in your life smile!

Enjoy!