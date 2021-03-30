Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus three days after he was crucified by the Romans. It is a holiday filled with joy, the colors of spring, festive pastel outfits, egg hunts and bunnies delivering sugary gifts to kids all over the globe — and, of course, the iconic Easter brunch.

I love to go over to my friends’ houses on Easter afternoon because I know the spread will be magnificent. I am never disappointed.

This year, with the holiday falling on April 4, I offer up for your Easter brunch an extremely easy and delicious Frittata Florentine. It takes only about an hour to make and is incredibly versatile. You can make a version using your Easter ham or any other meat you happen to have on hand.

Leave out the meat for a vegetarian version and perhaps add in some extra veggies like carrots, peas and asparagus.

A very happy Easter to all who celebrate!

Frittata Florentine

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Ovenproof 12-inch skillet

Ingredients for veggie version:

8 large eggs

1 cup half and half

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

10 ounces spinach, rinsed well and chopped

¼ cup goat cheese

Crème fraîche and chives for garnish

Meat version:

1 cup of cubed Easter ham

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In your large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, ¼ cup cheese, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Over medium heat, warm olive oil in the skillet. Add in the diced onions and cook them until they are translucent, about four minutes. Gently stir in the garlic and spinach and cook for one to two minutes. Pour in the egg mixture (and Easter ham if making the meat version) and cook until everything is partially set, about three to five minutes. Take your remaining Parmesan and goat cheeses and sprinkle them evenly over the top of the skillet. Place your pan in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until your frittata is golden brown and puffed up a bit. Slice into wedges and garnish with a dollop of crème fraîche and chives.

Enjoy!