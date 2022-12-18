For most kugel lovers, the best version is whatever you grew up eating. Whether you were raised on savory, schmaltz-laden potato kugel or sour cream-slathered noodle kugel dotted with raisins, there’s little crossover where kugel is concerned.

This recipe is for all the sweet noodle kugel enthusiasts out there. A mix of wide ribbons of egg noodles, sour cream and cottage cheese, it’s about as classic as the dairy-filled versions come.

It’s also adaptable. You can add raisins or other dried fruit, or skip them entirely. Feel free to use more sugar or less, depending on your taste, and, while I think a little cinnamon is nonnegotiable in every noodle pudding, you can substitute other spices or even grated lemon zest to brighten everything up.

To make the interior as plush and cheesecakelike as possible, I purée the cottage cheese and sour cream until silky. But, if you prefer obvious curds strewn amid the curling noodles, you can skip that step and just whisk together the eggs, cottage cheese and sour cream before mixing in the noodles. Should you find a brick or two of old-fashioned farmer cheese, you can substitute it for the cottage cheese. It makes for a slightly firmer, milkier kugel with a mild tang.

As for a topping, some kugel cooks like to sprinkle cornflakes, breadcrumbs or chopped nuts over the pudding. But even easier — and I think better — is to leave the noodles exposed. In the oven’s heat, their tips singe and brown, turning irresistibly crisp. A little melted butter drizzled on before baking is all you need to help this along. Just try not to pick them all off the top before serving.

_____

Classic Noodle Kugel

Total time: 90 minutes

Servings: 8-12

INGREDIENTS

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

12 ounces extra-wide egg noodles

2/3 cup raisins or diced dried apricots, dates, apples or prunes (optional)

6 large eggs

2 cups cottage cheese

2 cups sour cream

1/3 to 2/3 cup light brown sugar, depending upon how sweet you like your kugel

1/3 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, cardamom or ginger or a combination, or use grated lemon zest

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg or black pepper (optional)

STEPS