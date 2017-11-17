NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chef Marcus Samuelsson launched a new restaurant in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, called Marcus B&P.
B&P stands for “bar and provisions” but also draws on the Swedish concept of “back pocket,” suggesting an informal, friendly spot.
The eclectic menu reflects African-American culture as well as Newark’s Portuguese Ironbound neighborhood and Samuelsson’s ethnic background — born in Ethiopia, raised in Sweden. Menu items include corn bread, fried chicken, pizza, charred octopus and dorowat rigatoni. B&P also features locally made honey.
Samuelsson also owns two popular restaurants in Harlem, Red Rooster and Streetbird Rotisserie.
Marcus B&P is located in the Hahne (HAY’n) building, which reopened recently after being shuttered for decades. The building’s renovation and the launch of Marcus B&P are part of a larger comeback effort for Newark.