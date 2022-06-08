While many have come to know more about Juneteenth in recent years, in my home state of Texas, it’s always been a big deal. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas — located two hours from my hometown of Houston — learned they were free, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth celebrations have always signified family and community fun. There are parades, block parties in Black neighborhoods and Miss Juneteenth pageants. For me, Juneteenth is also the time I go visit my dad’s side of the family.



You see, I’m only Texan on my mom’s side; my dad is 100% a country boy from Louisiana. He was one of 12 children who grew up on a plot of land owned by a former slave owner. During the summer, we’d drive to a small town in northern Louisiana where all my extended family would meet for a get-together. A muddy lake near the edge of the property is where I learned to noodle. Noodling is fishing for catfish, but instead of a pole, you use your arm. You find a catfish hole in the river bank and stick your hand down it; ideally, the catfish will try to attack your arm, and you can hook its gills while pulling it out of the water. My grandfather taught my dad how to noodle, and his father taught him.

While I do not officially know where my ancestors came from, many enslaved people were from the western part of Africa, where catfish is a staple. This translated well when they got to the States, as the South is full of muddy water teeming with catfish. It is easy to prepare in large batches, and in many cases was prepared right next to the riverbanks as they were caught. To this day, catfish fry parties are still part of Black American celebrations throughout the South, and especially on Juneteenth.

When I first moved to Seattle, I started craving catfish and realized I had no idea where to find it here. Luckily, my local H Mart helped me out with some gorgeous catfish fillets. For those unfamiliar, catfish is a white flaky fish, with a delicate, mildly sweet flavor. I would liken it to tilapia or flounder. Catfish is usually deep-fried in a cornmeal breading, creating a crispy fillet. While normally catfish is served by itself or on a po’boy, instead I’m making a Gulf Coast fried fish taco, paired with a subtle Brussels sprouts slaw. It’s the perfect bite of familiar, yet new, flavor combinations.

Catfish Tacos with Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Serving size: 8 tacos

Fried catfish

5 cups of frying oil (canola, peanut, etc.)

2-3 pounds catfish — skinless fillets (not nuggets), cut into strips for tacos

1 cup buttermilk

½ tablespoon hot sauce (Frank’s, Tabasco, etc.)

Salt

Pepper

Packet of Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry (a cornmeal seafood breading mix)

Or, if you’re not using Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry, you can use this:

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1½ tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

½ tablespoon seasoning salt or salt

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons white pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

Brussels sprouts slaw

2 cups Brussels sprouts, shaved or thinly sliced

¼ head of green cabbage, shaved or thinly sliced (you can use the large holes on a cheese grater, but I like to cut it)

½ head of red cabbage, shaved or thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon oil

¼ cup water

¾ cups sour cream

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon onion powder

½ tablespoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

Zest and juice from 1 lime

Salt and black pepper to taste

Assembly and garnish

Corn tortillas

Radishes

Pickled jalapeños

Raw onions

Optional: Guacamole, salsa and/or hot sauce

Fried catfish

In a bowl, whisk buttermilk and hot sauce, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place catfish fillets in buttermilk and set aside while preparing rest of ingredients. If you are not using the Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry, in a bowl or shallow dish, whisk flour, cornmeal, cornstarch, garlic powder, onion powder, seasoning salt, paprika, white pepper and black pepper. Otherwise just add Seasoned Fish Fry to a shallow dish. Place 5 cups of frying oil in a large deep Dutch oven or deep fryer. Heat to 350 degrees. Bread catfish while it heats up: Remove catfish from buttermilk, and let excess buttermilk drip before dredging in cornmeal mixture or Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry. Completely coat, and shake excess off. Place prepped catfish on wire rack while oil is heating. Once oil reaches 350 degrees, add catfish pieces. Be sure not to crowd the pot. Cook for 3-5 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Cook in batches until done. Place cooked catfish on wire rack. Store cooled leftovers in an airtight container, for up to 3 days. Reheat in oven at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

Brussels sprouts slaw

In a large bowl, combine green cabbage, red cabbage, red onions and jalapeño. Heat a skillet with ½ teaspoon of oil over medium heat. Add sliced Brussels sprouts and add ¼ cup of water to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Move around in pan and let cook for 1-2 minutes. This is to pull the bitter taste out of the Brussels sprouts. Remove them from heat and let cool. Add to bowl with cabbage. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, cumin, lime zest and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk until smooth. When ready to make full coleslaw, there are multiple ways you can do it. I personally do not like an overly sauced or soggy coleslaw. Because of this, I mix my slaw little by little until it reaches the desired sauce level. If you’d rather your slaw sit in its dressing a little before you serve, mix slaw accordingly and let sit while you fry catfish.

Let’s eat