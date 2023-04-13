Carmelo’s Tacos | Seattle Times Critic’s Pick | Mexican/taqueria | $ | Capitol Hill: 110 Summit Ave. E. (inside Hillcrest Market), Seattle, 206-659-0159; takeout only | Central District: 1223 E. Cherry St., Seattle, 206-538-0001; indoor/outdoor seating, takeout available, no reservations, noise level moderate, no obstacles to access, one gender-neutral restroom | facebook.com/carmelostacos, instagram.com/carmelostacos More

CARMELO GASPAR HAS a magnificent mustache. “Everybody says my mustache looks like an ‘M,’” he notes, and it especially looks that way when he smiles. When it came time to create a logo for Carmelo’s Tacos, it was a family affair: He, his wife and his sons together thought of a drawing of Carmelo’s face with his mustache forming the “M” in “Carmelo’s,” and his hard hat with its headlamp as a tribute to the extremely hard work along the way.

All that went into the making of Carmelo’s Tacos — with the original walk-up window in Hillcrest Market on Capitol Hill now joined by a cheerful order-at-the-counter location adjacent to Seattle University — is a story in itself. But first: a tribute to the tacos. Carmelo’s menu stays simple in the classic taqueria mode: the namesake standby, plus burritos, quesadillas, tortas and mulitas.

The recipes for what fills them, Carmelo says in a recent interview alongside his son Raúl, are all family ones. “The grilled steak,” he says, “we make it all the time in Mexico. And my family [here], every weekend, we make it together … Real steak, the same carne asada now in the restaurant — the same recipe.” With summertime coming, he notes, the weekend gatherings will start happening around the outdoor grill.

The tortillas for the tacos at Carmelo’s hit exactly the right balance between pliantly toothsome and sturdy enough to hold together, with their nubbly texture and notable taste of corn enhanced by exactly enough time on the grill. When you learn that the tortillas are made fresh, with the family recipe for masa, at both locations of Carmelo’s every day, their excellence makes sense. “I don’t think anybody has that quality of tortillas … ” Raúl says. “The customers love that. They come to the restaurant to buy just the tortillas.” Carmelo’s didn’t originally sell the corn tortillas plain to-go; now they do.

The tacos at Carmelo’s get hit with a good amount of white onion and fine-chopped cilantro, and — unless you order them otherwise, which, of course, you’re free to — come dressed with both a notably spicy salsa rojo and a gentler, creamier green one. (My favorite of the four salsas here may be the chunkier, mildly hot molcajete — marvelous with the very thin, very crispy housemade tortilla chips, which carry an ideal faint sheen of grease.) Carmelo grew up in a very small town called Diego Sánchez southwest of Mexico City, where he also spent time, and he says this practice of front-loading tacos with dual sauces is a commonplace one in CMX. It’s also his personal preference, and if yours differs, Carmelo’s Tacos might just change that.

Carmelo’s carne asada — tender grilled tidbits of steak, pleasantly smoky, nicely salty and extra savory — is an extremely tasty version of the treasured basic. The al pastor gets marinated in guajillo and ancho chilies, fresh pineapple and spices that the family, understandably, chooses not to specify. Here, earthy, smoky and slightly sweet notes come from the peppers; the brick-red spice-mash clings to the bits of meat, which possess a satisfying country-style chew. Small cubes of additional pineapple ride atop it all, for a lovely contrast in flavor, texture and vision.

The campechano — a popular Mexico City street-taco mix featuring more than one kind of meat — here has crumbles of mildly spicy chorizo, carne asada and potatoes for even more heartiness. My most recent Carmelo’s campechano was absent its potatoes, but then, no kitchen is perfect. (On that note, the Carmelo’s near Seattle U. currently has a “needs to improve” health department placard in the window; it got shut down in February for several issues that were resolved by the next day. The Carmelo’s walk-up window is rated “excellent.”)

The pollo adobado, while encompassing some nuanced spice, ranked least exciting to me. But if you ask Carmelo which taco is his favorite, his eyes light up and his mustache smiles: “The chicken,” he says. “I like it too much!” He hastens to add that his wife, Eulalia Delfin Gaspar, makes that recipe the very best. (Also, “She makes the best rice!” Raúl interjects.) Revisiting the Carmelo’s version again, I could see what he means; the chicken works particularly well in quesadilla format, to my mind. The sole special at Carmelo’s — quesabirria, the griddled-meat-and-cheese tacos served with consommé for dipping, made here with shredded beef and its rich, fatty cooking broth — is a big hit with students from SU who frequent the 12th and Cherry location, Carmelo notes. Two vegan options — nopal with potatoes and grilled onions; and mushrooms with guajillo chile and garlic — also fare well there.

At the Central District restaurant, which opened in 2021, a row of pineapples — the international symbol for hospitality — await their al pastor deployment along the countertop, while the brightly colored metal tables and chairs get filled by a crowd that’s notably diverse in both age and race. Cyclists grab to-go orders with helmets dangling from their hands, and the squeak of sneakers on the concrete floors punctuates the Tejano soundtrack.

Meanwhile, over at the walk-up window on Olive Way — which became wildly popular pretty much immediately, Carmelo notes, with no advertising and just word of happy mouth — a line of adherents usually awaits the 11 a.m. opening. This, the first location of Carmelo’s Tacos, opened in 2018. But it took decades of work to get there.

THE HARD HAT of the Carmelo’s logo refers to Carmelo Gaspar’s years — 10 of them — working as a miner in Mexico. He describes going deep into tunnels, a huge battery pack attached to his belt so the headlamp could illuminate his efforts, its beam a constant swirl of particles of dust. He mined for gold and more, laboring, he says, where “All the time, you work in the night.” The work was “too hard,” Carmelo says. “It was just scary.” He witnessed the deaths of five people on the job in his decade doing it. “When I walked into the mine,” he recalls, “I’d remember my wife — I’d remember my sons. I talk to God: ‘Careful — careful of me, God.’ Because I don’t know if I’ll come back, or maybe I won’t.”

Carmelo saved his money and was eventually able to buy some land in Mexico, his son Raúl explains, parlaying that into getting himself to the United States. He came here alone in 1991, landing his first job as a dishwasher with the local Cactus restaurant chain. When it was financially feasible for Eulalia to join him, their two young sons stayed behind for another year in the care of their grandparents. “The family was very supportive,” Raúl says. “We knew my dad and my mom had to work … They’re really responsible parents, and they stayed in touch all the time and made sure we were doing OK.” When his dad first came back to Mexico to see them, he brought Raúl and his brother posters of Seattle to put up on the wall. “Everything worked out,” Raúl says.

Cactus was Carmelo’s employment for 30 years — the first five years were spent washing dishes, then he moved up to eventually become a line cook, all the while thinking of how good his own Mexico City street-style taqueria, with his own family recipes, would be. He saved money and bided his time. When he noticed that the teriyaki business installed in the Hillcrest minimart had departed, he made an inquiry; he’d also noticed the good foot traffic. “When it’s weekends,” Carmelo says, there are “a lot of people walking in the street, a little drunk” — he laughs — “and they want tacos!” After he made some of his recipes for the owner of Hillcrest Market, the deal was sealed. Now, Raúl notes, the market benefits from all the customers coming for Carmelo’s, definitely selling a lot more beer.

With two locations, Carmelo’s Tacos has become even more of a family affair, with Carmelo, Eulalia, Raúl and three of his siblings all working for the business. Miguel Cruz, the official manager of Carmelo’s Tacos, met Carmelo at Cactus and has been practically family for 25 years.

Raúl can’t say enough in praise of his father. “Our dad,” he describes, “he’s a hardworking man. And he has done so much for his kids, for his family. He inspires us.”

Now, Raúl says, the family feels like part of the community in Seattle. And, he says, “The secret for all the recipes … is the family love. And it counts.”