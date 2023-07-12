Landmark Seattle restaurant Canlis is being sued for wage theft, according to documents filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court.

Filed by two former servers, the class-action lawsuit accuses Canlis of violating the Seattle Wage Theft Ordinance and state statutes, with allegations that the restaurant failed to pay wages for first-day trial/training work; that it required or allowed employees to perform work off the clock; and retained a 20% automatic service charge rather than distributing those funds to employees, despite menus and customer bills reading, “All of these funds are distributed to our team” prior to mid-2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, during an employee meeting in May 2022, co-owner Brian Canlis stated, “The service charge [is] 100% counted as [our] revenue … you could say that all that money is earmarked for labor — certainly our labor is higher than the service charge, but that’s just lip service to accounting. … The restaurant takes and keeps all the money.”

Last summer, according to the suit, the service-charge disclosure on the restaurant’s menu and bills was updated to read: “A 20% service charge has been added to your final bill and is retained by Canlis.”

Open since 1950, Canlis is the recipient of multiple James Beard awards and has been serially nominated in the Outstanding Service/Hospitality category. The restaurant has long been acknowledged in local and national press as a top Seattle fine-dining destination.

Owners Brian and Mark Canlis declined to comment at press time, with Brian Canlis stating, “This is very recent — we’re still digesting it.”