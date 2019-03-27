Canlis, arguably Seattle’s most storied fine-dining establishment, is in the running for best restaurant service in the United States from the James Beard Foundation, one of the highest culinary honors. The restaurant also nabbed a nomination for its chef, Brady Williams, who is up for Best Chef in the Northwest along with local chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule, the James Beard Foundation announced on Wednesday morning.

The winners will be announced on May 6 in Chicago.

“Oh man, are you kidding me? We are so happy,” said Mark Canlis, whose restaurant opened in 1950. “Gosh, it’s just a huge affirmation of what we are trying to do, what Canlis and our team are trying to pull off every night.”

Canlis already has a good showing at James Beard. Earlier this month, the restaurant won this year’s Design Icon Award, with the judging panel praising the restaurant’s “warmly modern” style that “epitomizes the period’s Northwest Modern movement.”

In the “Outstanding Service” category, Canlis made the cut along with

Brigtsen’s, New Orleans

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Saison, San Francisco

Swan Oyster Depot, San Francisco

Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Ann Arbor, MI

In the Best Chef in the Northwest, the chefs from Canlis and Joule are in the running along with

Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland

Also, in the Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards in the “75 seats and under” category, Heliotrope Architects and Price Erickson Interior Design was named a finalist for its design of Willmott’s Ghost inside The Spheres.

Rebekah Denn’s story in The Seattle Times, “Savoring the School Lunch,” is in the running for a James Beard award in the “Personal Essay” category. The entire list of finalists in all the categories are here.