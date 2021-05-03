Canlis, Seattle’s most storied fine-dining establishment, announced on Monday afternoon that it has hired chef Aisha Ibrahim to lead its kitchen.

Ibrahim who has worked at Manresa, a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Northern California, becomes the first woman — and woman of color — and the seventh chef to lead Canlis, replacing James Beard Award-winning chef Brady Williams who will open his own restaurant later this year.

Brian Canlis said that 15 minutes into his initial Zoom interview with Ibrahim, he “stepped off camera so she couldn’t see me, and I mouthed the words, ‘she’s the one’ to my brother Mark Canlis. I knew it right away.”

The Canlis brothers later flew Ibrahim, 35, in from Bangkok for a week-long interview that culminated in a seven-course dinner she cooked for the Canlis family and Williams in February. “She blew us out of the water,” Brian Canlis said.

Canlis has constantly reinvented itself throughout the coronavirus pandemic-induced restaurant shutdown — going from being one of Seattle’s top fine-dining restaurants, and morphing into a burger drive-thru, a drive-in movie theater, a community college, a crab shack and a yurt village that offered an outdoorsy dining experience. It’s latest pivot is The Canteen, an outdoor BBQ joint that begins service today.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.