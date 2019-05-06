Brady Williams of Seattle’s storied Canlis won the biggest culinary award of his young career Monday night when he was named Best Chef in the Northwest at the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Williams, 32, accepted the award in person at the gala held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera. He did not immediately return a phone call Monday night, but wrote a jubilant Instagram post that said, “We did it. Coming home with a James Beard Award for Best Chef Northwest. Insane.”

The James Beard Awards are considered the Oscars of the culinary world, and this year, Seattle chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi of Joule were also in the running for Best Chef: Northwest, along with Portland chefs Peter Cho of Han Oak, Katy Millard of Coquine and Justin Woodward of Castagna.

“We are all proud of Brady. He has given this restaurant so much. He is more than a chef; he is a leader both in the dining room and in the kitchen. This is exciting for us,” said Jeff Robinson, director of service at Canlis.

The Canlis staff was in a meeting getting ready for dinner service when the finalists for Best Chef: Northwest came up on the live stream of the Beard Awards gala.

“We stopped our meeting and watched. It was jubilation — yelling and screaming and clapping and then it was back to work,” Robinson said.

Advertising

Born in Southern California, Williams was the chef de cuisine at FT33 in Dallas before he moved to Brooklyn to work at the gourmet pizza outpost Roberta’s and its adjacent double-Michelin-starred Blanca. In the summer of 2014 , he was introduced to a friend-of-a-friend who happened to be third-generation restaurateur Brian Canlis, who just happened to be looking for a chef.

Thus, in 2015, at age 29, Williams became just the sixth executive chef of Seattle’s most renowned restaurant. Canlis had already been in business for 35 years before Williams was even born. In an interview with The Seattle Times then, Williams said, “Knowing that everyone knows of Canlis here is kind of cool. It’s also daunting. It definitely has a special place in Seattle. …very few restaurants have the type of history that this restaurant has.”

Under Williams, Canlis earned one of the few four-star reviews ever given by The Seattle Times. He was also named a finalist for the James Beard award for Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2017 and in 2018, Williams was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs.

Canlis was also a finalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Service, but it ultimately lost in that category to Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colorado.

However, as was announced earlier this spring, the restaurant was honored with a special James Beard Design Icon Award that’s given in recognition of “national standard bearers of outstanding design and design innovation.” The James Beard Foundation’s announcement praised the restaurant’s “warmly modern” style that “epitomizes the period’s Northwest Modern movement.”

Canlis has now won three James Beard Awards. Its first came in 2017, for Outstanding Wine Program.

Advertising

Williams’ win marks the second consecutive year a Seattle chef has taken home the James Beard medal for Best Chef in the Northwest. Edouardo Jordan won in 2018, when his his Southern star JuneBaby was also named Best New Restaurant in the country.

On Monday night, in the Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards in the “75 seats and under” category, Heliotrope Architects and Price Erickson Interior Design were named finalists for their design of Renee Erickson’s new venture Willmott’s Ghost inside The Amazon Spheres. They lost to New York City firm Studio Writers for Atomix.