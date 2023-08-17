Get excited, chicken finger fans: Raising Cane’s, the national fast-food chicken chain with many fervent fans, is plotting a second Seattle-area location.

Hot on the heels of a planned University District restaurant, news of which broke last week, the Louisiana-based company has filed plans for a location in Renton. The Puget Sound Business Journal first reported the news.

Related This chicken finger chain with a cult following is coming to Seattle

The fast-food chain has not yet announced opening dates for either Seattle-area location.

“Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates,” a representative for Raising Cane’s said Thursday in an email. “We will make a public announcement when details on our openings are more firm.”

Located at 250 Rainier Ave. S., on the corner of South Third Street and Rainier Avenue South, the 1,500-square-foot space that will house the restaurant was most recently a COVID-19 testing site.

A Chick-fil-A is around the corner.

The restaurant’s only outpost in the Northwest is in Portland. Another is planned in nearby Vancouver, making three Raising Cane’s planned for Washington expansion.

Founded in 1996, the chicken chain is popular across the South, Southwest and Midwest. With hundreds of locations, it’s known for a simplified menu of chicken fingers, coleslaw, crinkle fries, Texas toast and a signature tangy dipping sauce.