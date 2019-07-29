Amy Wong
With an alarming number of breweries across the city, Seattle and its suburbs have some of the best beer in the country. This fall, we want to decide which one is the best.

Following the ever-popular, yet slightly controversial Burger Bracket of summer 2018, we will be doing a similar bracket to crown the best brewery of Seattle and its surrounding areas.

Which one is your favorite? Send us your brewery nominations below.

 

