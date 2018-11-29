SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators and a California winery accused of misrepresenting the Oregon origins of its bestselling pinot noir say they’re working to resolve the dispute.
The owner and a vice president of Napa Valley’s Copper Cane winery flew to Portland to meet Wednesday with the executive director of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The commission said last week Copper Cane has committed seven violations with labeling misrepresentations and is seeking to revoke the company’s ability to sell in Oregon.
Jim Blumling, Copper Cane’s vice president of operations, said Thursday that he and owner Joe Wagner had a “collaborative” meeting with liquor commission executive director Steven Marks.
A spokesman for Marks said it was a good preliminary meeting.
Most Read Life Stories
- From hot ramen to hotter hot pot: 30 restaurant openings in Seattle and on the Eastside
- 3 great new cheap eats: Seattle Times food writers on wallet-friendly spots to try VIEW
- The 7 latest Seattle-area restaurant closures — including Madrona's beloved St. Clouds
- The new Starbucks juniper latte tastes like one too many gin and tonics
- Food go down the wrong tube? Try sipping cola
Copper Cane’s pinot noir is made from Oregon grapes trucked to California.