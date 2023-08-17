Our roll call of new restaurants around Greater Seattle is supersized with burgers this month.

First, beloved local chain Dick’s Drive-In opens its ninth branch — in Federal Way, the farthest south the chain has gone, leading some Tacoma residents to wonder if the franchise will inch farther south on Interstate 5.

Alas, Dick’s management said no decision has been made on when or where that 10th location might land.

Two other Seattle burger chains have opened on the Eastside. But the best dish I had this month didn’t involve a patty. It was the steamed dumplings at a strip mall cafe in Federal Way, a city that arguably boasts the best Korean food in the Northwest.

More about those dumplings below, as well as burgers and other openings around the Eastside, South End and North End.

The Eastside

Hungry shoppers have noticed the lights are on again at the Lincoln South Food Hall. The second-floor food hub, which was closed last year, returns with a roster of new fast-casual vendors. The big get is the Seattle chain Burbs Burgers, which brings its under-$10 menu to Bellevue after expanding in Pioneer Square, Montlake, Ballard and Georgetown. The four other stalls: Seoul Bowl hawks bulgogi and other rice bowls along with Korean fried wings; Wonderbowl offers healthful, gluten-free grain bowls with quinoa, beans and legumes; West Coast Tacos specializes in birria and Mexican street food; and Drip Tea pours boba, smoothies and Vietnamese iced coffee.

A half-mile east, in the City Square Bellevue apartment complex, Chutneys specializes in matka biryani with goat and lamb, as well as street food, including its signature “pinwheel” with peas and potatoes wrapped in crispy dough.

Other openings in the city: Stone Korean Restaurant, which has a big following in Redmond; Kuro Sushi, which also does donburi rice bowls and udon; and Fonté Coffee Bar, which sits on the ground floor of the Civica Office Commons in downtown.

On Mercer Island, Valhalla Sandwiches, known in Seattle for its souped-up, cheffy sammies, takes over the old Mo’s Pizza space.

In Kirkland, Supreme Dumplings, a popular Bellevue restaurant, expands to downtown. The Eastside remains a hotbed for xiao long bao steamed buns, drawing big names like Din Tai Fung and Dough Zone. (In related news, Bellevue-based MìLà now sells frozen soup dumplings at Costco branches around the Northwest and the Bay area.)

And just east of Supreme sits Indian bistro ARTH.

In Issaquah, Flavor of India Bar & Grill showcases kebabs and karahi dishes, while the Great American Diner & Bar runs a $17.99 turkey dinner special along with comfy standbys like pot roast and prime rib.

In Redmond, the Seattle-area chain Coastline Burgers, which also does a fried chicken truffle sandwich, opens in the historical Stone House building, while 3 miles south, Lee’s Kitchen features rice rolls and other Cantonese dishes. Also, a big lunch hit on Redmond Ridge has been the opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Farther north, Woodinville gets One Bite Café, which specializes in croffles, a Korean waffle-croissant hybrid that is all the rage at Asian dessert shops around the U.S.

And I can hear the squealing in Bothell from all the teens giddy over the arrival of the mochi doughnut chain Mochinut in the Canyon Park area.

South End

Federal Way

Last month, Dick’s Drive-In limited the number of burgers, fries and shakes that customers could order during the three-day grand opening pageantry for its branch at The Commons at Federal Way. No more cap on burgers after the lines died down. I’ll take nine Dick’s Deluxes, please.

A half-mile north sits Nine Way, which has been packed with fans of Szechuan cuisine.

But the best dish I ate this month was at Mandu-Ya, a family-owned dumpling house that makes some of the best kimchi I’ve had in recent years.

The translucent dumplings come with morsels of ground pork interspersed with snappy pellets of fermented veggies to lend a funky, sweet-and-spicy layer of complexity. That signature kimchi is also the star of its fried pork-and-onion pancake.

Renton and Tukwila

Premier Meat Pies, which has two locations in Seattle, opens a third branch in downtown Renton. At the Fairwood Plaza, Sunflower Cafe runs an extensive, all-day breakfast menu, while the boba chain Feng Cha debuts in the Village Square Shopping Center.

Crawfish House, a popular Viet-Cajun cafe in White Center, opens a second branch in Renton to serve its huge following in the Asian community in the South End.

In Tukwila, Drip & Sip sells hot and cold banh mis, including its popular thit nuong grilled pork served in a crackly baguette.

North End

Lynnwood

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar has garnered as much buzz as any restaurant opening around Seattle this summer. The Vegas-based chain specializes in seafood boils and deep-fried noshes. Management said its Lynnwood franchise showcases local bounty, such as Dungeness crab and oysters, but most go for the signature low-country boil with snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, boiled egg, corn and potato ($38.95; feeds at least two adults).

Kitty-corner from the seafood boil sits the Thai spot PK Noodles Cafe, doing khao soi curry, garlic noodles and pad thai.

Hard to find but worth a visit: Kabob Korner sits on the corner end of a strip mall. The restaurant also spells its name Kabob “Corner,” on the menu, which leads to more confusion. Just go by its address: 1120 164th St. S.W., Suite L, Lynnwood, or look for it at Hilltop Plaza. On the menu: Six different meat and seafood options on a stick, from lamb to shrimp, crackling over an open-flame grill. Each kebab platter comes with a copious amount of basmati rice along with pita bread, tzatziki sauce and a Greek salad.

For bubble tea fans, there are Bobalust and Café Shu Shu; the latter also serves bingsu, the Korean milky shaved ice.

In Edmonds, the sweet teeth get Our Place Dessert Café and a branch of Molly Moon’s.

In Mukilteo, Shaquille O’Neal’s fried chicken franchise Big Chicken opens a branch in the Harbour Pointe Shopping Center. His fast-food chain has drawn long lines at Kraken games at Climate Pledge Arena and also at the Renton retail complex, The Landing.