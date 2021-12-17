TACOMA — For nearly 100 years, families everywhere have celebrated the holidays by cracking open a tin and passing it around, each person withdrawing a gold, foil-wrapped, log-shaped nugget of chocolate and almond toffee. That nugget is Almond Roca and it’s been made by the Brown & Haley company in the same building in Tacoma since 1923.

The basic recipe — butter, sugar, oil, chocolate, almonds — has remained unchanged for almost a century, since co-founder Harry Brown first melted sugar in a copper kettle. And it’s so simple that it feels like something anyone could make.

Growing up, my mom made what she called “almond roca” every Christmas, melting butter and brown sugar on the stovetop and pouring it onto a pan covered with crushed almonds and chocolate slivers, topping the slab with more almonds and chocolate and waiting for it to harden before breaking it into shards. It was good — yet, it isn’t Brown’s Almond Roca.

It’s hard to pinpoint what’s missing. The melting and mixing has been done in the same room for almost 100 years, so that might have something to do with it? Or perhaps in today’s world of “big candy,” a century-old family-owned candy company is magical enough. Whatever it is, for me and so many others it just isn’t Christmas without that iconic, irresistible crunch of a gold foil-wrapped piece of Almond Roca.

To find out what makes Almond Roca so special, I’m standing on the third floor of the white, wooden five-story shoe factory in Tacoma that Brown and his partner J.C. Haley purchased in 1919 and turned into their Wonka-esque candy factory. They’ve expanded seven times over the past 102 years, but its bones remain the same.

I’m watching the candy as it pours from the floor above, through the ceiling and into a hopper, transferring to a couple of metal rollers, down to another hopper and out onto a moving bed in a sheet of glorious golden brown.

“We’re making good candy today,” says Adam Langer, one of the company’s few production leads (think “supervisor who knows everything about every machine”).

Langer is like a conductor, watching that molten candy fall from the floor above where cooks are mixing “butter, oil, sugar and magic,” and keeping an eye on it as it flows through tunnels and slicers, through a 90-degree elbow to run through the chocolate waterfall, flip onto a bed of nuts, is shaken to excess, dried and finally travels up a belt to the wrappers. He oversees over 3 million pieces of candy a day, a giant leap from the 1,000 pieces that were hand-wrapped daily when Almond Roca was first born.

The candy cools as it goes through those initial tunnels — going from roughly 200 degrees down to 150 by the time it’s been sliced into ribbons and guillotined into batons. It’s at that point, just before it makes the 90-degree turn to be enrobed, that Langer says the Roca is “at its best.”

Turns out, when you bite into 150-degree candy that hardens as it cools in your roughly 98-degree mouth, it goes from chewy-soft to brittle in seconds, turning a nice chew into a rock-hard bite. I’ve eaten a lot of Almond Roca in my life — both mom’s bootleg kind and its brand name counterpart — but nothing compares to that hot-off-the-line bite and how it crackles and crumbles in my mouth as it cools.

“It’s better there than anywhere else, and I can’t bottle that. It’s like heaven,” Langer says.

The beginnings

Harry Brown and J.C. Haley were in their late 20s when they met at church in Tacoma in 1908. Brown was the ideas man, already in candy with his Oriole Candy Company while Haley sold spices for the Schilling spice company. They began scheming up ways to get into business together and partnered in 1912 under the name Brown & Haley.

“They made chocolate bars, candy bars, butterscotch drops, candy sticks,” says Kathi Rennaker, Brown & Haley’s director of marketing. Their first big product was the Mount Tacoma Bar which featured a creamy vanilla center topped by a “mountain” of peanuts and chocolate.

Candy was finicky, and in the early 1920s, with refrigeration not yet commonplace, it generally had a short shelf life, meaning nearly all candy was produced locally or regionally.

“It was really hard to ship and distribute candy,” said Beth Kimmerle, a food historian and author of four books on candy and chocolate. “Once it left your factory it would have to get into an air-conditioned truck which was almost nonexistent.”

While refrigeration and air conditioning were considered luxuries that only big companies could afford at the time, the U.S. had thousands of small confectioners making their own candy bars.

In the Great Depression era of the 1920s, candy was huge because it was cheap and filling — some candy bars (like the peanut-filled Payday) were even marketed as meal replacements — and with Prohibition in place and alcohol not readily available, people treated themselves with candy and chocolate.

From a sales perspective, “If you wanted to stay within the line of the law, candy was an incredible business,” Kimmerle says.

Because of the sheer number of confectioners, many companies tried to perfect a specific product to set themselves apart. Hershey’s developed the now-iconic Kisses. Brown & Haley threw their resources into the simple, yet delectable toffee nugget that would become Almond Roca. The name was suggested by local librarian Jacqueline Noel after Brown cooked up a batch in 1923 and brought it to the library for people to taste. At the time, most of the almonds they used were imported from Spain, and “roca” is Spanish for “rock.” Thus “Almond Roca” was born.

This toffee was unique, because “Harry Brown was a mad scientist of a confectioner,” Rennaker says.

Bite into a piece of Almond Roca and “you’ll notice the break is different” than what you might find in other toffee-based candy like Heath or SKOR, Rennaker says. “It’s a softer snap where, instead of it cracking and breaking, you can bite through it. That’s our top-secret thing.”

Additionally, cutting the candy into batons instead of breaking it into shards, coating it in nuts and chocolate, and wrapping it in gold foil immediately set Almond Roca apart.

“Eating candy is a sensory experience and it starts with the wrapper. If you’ve had something and you’re plucking it from a plastic wrapper it doesn’t have the same sexiness. That foil wrapper evokes handmade, it evokes quality,” Kimmerle says.

For a brief period of time, the company tried selling Roca in a tub, unwrapped. That’s how they found out that those foil wrappers have become a touchstone for Almond Roca fans.

“We got letters, ‘How dare you do this to my Roca? This is unacceptable!,’” Rennaker says.

It wasn’t long before the foil returned. To this day, Rennaker says they get tagged in social media posts where people make everything from Christmas ornaments to engagement rings out of Roca wrappers.

From local to global

Within a decade of its founding, Almond Roca took off. In 1927, Haley struck a deal with a canning facility to package the product in an airtight tin, extending its shelf life and making it easier to export. Their first exports went to Canada and then the Philippines. Company legend has it that mountaineer Edmund Hillary of Mount Everest fame took Almond Roca on his expeditions.

Almond Roca went global at a time when few companies were. But closer to home, the candy had also become a favorite with soldiers at nearby Fort Lewis (now known as Joint Base Lewis-McChord).

By the time World War II enveloped the globe, Brown & Haley had scored a lucrative government contract, crucial because it ensured the company maintained access to critical ingredients during a time when sugar and other goods were tightly rationed; that access allowed Brown & Haley to sell their wares to smaller companies, and perhaps most notably, it gave the Tacoma-based candy maker a huge built-in customer — the U.S. government. In its shelf-stable airtight tin, Almond Roca was easily shipped to deployed soldiers across the world.

Changes also took hold within the company. By 1944, the Brown family had sold their stake to the Haleys, who retain control today.

Brown & Haley continued to flourish in the postwar world, with exports becoming a bigger part of their business.

“China was our ally during World War II and soldiers used [Almond Roca] for currency. It’s how they bartered for perishables and used it to give something nice to locals,” Renneker says.

In the early ‘70s a wholesaler from Japan put in an order worth a quarter-million dollars, permanently making Roca a global brand.

Serendipitously, “roca” sounds almost like the Cantonese word “lok gaa,” which translates to “happy family.” Plus, the Chinese consider the gold wrappers and pink or red packaging auspicious. Now, Lunar New Year is Brown & Haley’s biggest holiday behind Christmas and roughly 40% of the company’s candy is exported to Asia.

Keeping traditions

Back to the factory tour; Langer finishes walking me through the process of creating Roca. The recipe has been unchanged for 100 years — only the automation has changed.

In Langer’s six years at the company, they’ve introduced a completely new automated line. (The previous line, installed in the 1980s, was expected to top out at 900,000 pieces of Roca per day. They had it running at 2 million.)

Prior to that, the candy was poured onto large metal tables embedded with hollow rods that could be pumped full of hot or cold water. Metal rods were fitted around the edges to help form the candy into a slab. In the earliest days, women walked around with large round cutters to cut the candy into ribbons, and then batons, before the company upgraded to a machine that did the cutting.

That cutting machine and half of one of the metal tables is still on the floor. The R&D team uses the old machinery to test out potential new product, cooking up candy in micro batches exactly like they did in the earliest days, enrobing each piece by hand from a small pot of tempered chocolate.

A few large signs screaming “NO ROCA MISWRAPS” in bold red letters still stand around the production floor. Langer’s purview ends once those little batons shimmy their way up a motorized belt and on to the wrapping station, stacked with eight machines that can churn 460 wrapped pieces per minute. Even now, if the candy isn’t properly wrapped, it gets unwrapped and then rewrapped by hand.

With a global brand this old, the people who work at Brown & Haley see themselves as stewards of tradition. Almost everyone has a “Roca story.”

The gold wrapper is central to Brown & Haley President John Melin’s Roca story. Melin grew up in a piano-playing family in Saskatchewan. After the monthly Sunday dinner with his extended family, each kid had to play a piece on the piano. The reward was a piece of candy from the candy jar.

“Sometimes there were these crazy good toffee chocolate almond things in gold foil. I didn’t know what they were, I just knew they were really good,” Melin says.

Twenty years later, after Melin had moved to Seattle with his wife, they were given Almond Roca at a Christmas party and there it was, that gold-wrapped toffee from his childhood.

“The flavor and the texture were what had embedded themselves in my brain,” Melin says.

“One of the keys of Almond Roca’s success is that it tastes the same. That recipe — for me anyway — is like going back in a time machine,” Kimmerle the historian says.

Before I leave the factory, Rennaker takes me to the octagonal gift shop — a pink Roca tin slowly twirling atop the roof — to load up on candy. Inside, you’ll find 10-pound chocolate bars alongside generically packaged “factory seconds,” plus the entire company lineup for sale.

My shopping is interrupted by a semitruck’s quick three blasts on its horn as it stops traffic and turns into the building’s one and only loading dock.

Despite all the additions to the building, there is still only one door in and out for deliveries. So there’s a driver whose entire job consists of making the 10-minute drive from the company’s warehouse in Fife to the Tacoma factory and back again. He drops off pallets of ingredients and packing materials and picks up finished packages of Almond Roca in an endless loop.

To me, there’s something Wonka-esque about even this simple tradition that the company has maintained over the years. One man in, one man out. Dropping off butter, sugar, and chocolate all day long and carting away the candy that makes memories for so many. Ensuring the next person can find their “Roca story.”