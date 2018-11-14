A bar made of a boat; Sun Liquor's remake as Sol Liquor; a Pioneer Square spot from JarrBar alums; and more news that's fit to drink.

Can Bar

Seattle has no shortage of maritime-themed bars, but few have gone as far as Can Bar to create that vibe: A sawed-off 26-foot boat has been repurposed into a 15-seat bar, and its helm, windows and other leftover parts adorn the space as wall art. Can Bar boasts a boatload of tallboys and other canned beers, nearly 70 and counting. The grub is a step up from usual dive fare: Sandwiches are stuffed with house-smoked briskets and other smoked or cured meats ($13-$14), and the ketchup is spiked with ghost chili pepper that will have you crying “uncle.” 9427 17th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-887-3040, canbarseattle.com. Also, debuting in White Center in mid-December, the most anticipated brewery opening of the year, Future Primitive Brewing Co., from Ian Roberts, co-owner of Capitol Hill’s popular Pine Box and co-founder of Seattle Beer Week.

Twilight Rainier

The same people behind the stellar dive Twilight Exit in the Central District are behind this new bar in Hillman City, and you can expect the same burger-focused menu. Twilight Rainier replaces the neighborhood dive Union Bar, but new owner Stephan Mollmann is keeping Union’s popular monthly drag-queen bingo night. Look for an expanded whiskey selection in the coming months: Mollmann, who also runs The Neighbor Lady in the Central District, is known for having a large bourbon-and-rye selection at an affordable price (or at least a few bucks cheaper than bars on Capitol Hill). 5609 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; website pending

Bad Bishop Bar

A couple of JarrBar alumni opened this bar in Pioneer Square, focusing on cheap bar food ($10 and under), from cheeseburgers to corn dogs. For all your day drinking, Bad Bishop opens at 11:30 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays. It’s a no-frills bar, with a small booze list, but any bartender can make you a martini or any of the classics. Lots of cheap cocktails under 10 bucks, from a $7 hot toddy to an $8 chai daiquiri. The guys took a minimalist approach with the decor on this historic building: There’s a large vinyl selection, ’70s movie posters and old Seattle sports memorabilia to underscore the space’s old soul. 704 First Ave., Seattle; 206-623-3440, on Facebook

Sol Liquor Lounge

The great cocktail den Sun Liquor Lounge has been sold, though you would never know it unless you noticed the tweak to its name: Sol Liquor Lounge. New owner Andre Sayre loves this neighborhood bar so much, he didn’t want to change a thing. He did, however, have to change the name as the Sun Liquor brand is proprietary, and Sun Liquor still makes rum, vodka and gin out of its distillery. And yes, Sun Liquor’s famed eggnog will still be served at Sol Liquor on Christmas Day. 607 Summit Ave. E., Seattle; 206-860-1130, solliquor.com

In other bar news

There aren’t many cool karaoke bars on the Eastside. Bellevue Chinese restaurant Twilight 7 Asian Dining & Karaoke Lounge aims to fill that gap with seven recently spruced-up private rooms (capacity 7 to 15 patrons) so you can belt Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” to your heart’s content. Choose from more than 10,000 songs in multiple languages including English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese. 2217 140th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; 425-644-5000, twilight7.com

Perihelion Brewery on Beacon Hill expanded with 50 more seats after knocking down the wall of the old hair salon next door. The additional room will allow the bar to expand its food and beer offerings, including six more beer taps and more barrel-aged ales. Perihelion serves one of the area’s most underrated bar food menus, a carnivore’s delight (smoked briskets, roasted bone marrows and chile con carne, etc.). The owners are adding house-made charcuterie to the menu, and also promise more vegan and vegetarian options. 2800 16th Ave. S., Seattle; perihelion.beer

Lower Queen Anne tapas bar Dandylion is delaying the opening of The Den, a speakeasy-style bar in its backroom, until Jan. 1. Speaking of speakeasies, Bar Justice, which was a misfired attempt at a hidden bar on Capitol Hill, has delayed its “Bar Justice 2.0” reboot. No reopening date is set. Talented barman Shane Sahr, who was recruited to revamp the bar, has since left, saying the delays were too long. Sahr now heads the drink program at Wakefield Bar in Belltown.