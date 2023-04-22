The big opening this month is more of a reopening, as the Palace Kitchen, a popular late-night haunt, returns to Belltown. Restaurants come and go, but this one resonates more because it’s one of Tom Douglas’ most popular spots. Business and civic leaders hope Palace Kitchen will give Seattle’s downtown a jolt. Others hope the Palace Kitchen’s 1 a.m. closing time will encourage nearby bar/restaurants to stay open after 9 p.m. to bring back the late-night crowd. Talk about pressure over just one reopening … In any event, we’ll find out if these hopes come to fruition in the coming months.

Now, on with our roll call of new openings around Seattle.

In Ravenna, Pancita at Pair is getting a lot of buzz as diners gush about this Mexican bistro and its chef Janet Becerra, who once interned at the critically acclaimed restaurant Pujol in Mexico City. Two weeks into her run, her brisket suadero made our list of 30 best tacos in Western Washington. And that’s not even her best dish. Her umami bomb of an albacore tostada seems less of a Mexico City influence and more of an homage to Peru by way of Nobu and Lima’s Maido restaurant. The wines and cocktails skew toward a south-of-the-border theme, with agave mixed drinks and reds and whites from Mexico.

The question is, how long will this spot, located in the former Pair space, stick around? The backstory is that owner Sarah Penn shuttered her much loved neighborhood small plate spot Pair during the pandemic, partly because she’s recovering from ovarian cancer (it’s in remission) but also because of the labor shortage. Penn is using this prime real estate to host six-month residencies, sort of an extended pop-up, for talented young cooks such as Becerra to run their own menus. Penn has not ruled out extending Becerra’s Mexico City-themed dinners beyond this summer if both sides decide to continue the partnership.

In the meantime, you have until August to book a table. The restaurant is open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Speaking of tacos, the vegan taqueria Rojo’s Mexican Food debuts in Pioneer Square, hawking plant-based asada, al pastor, chicken and carnitas.

Good news for fans of the pop-up Vindicktive Bar & Wings, which is scheduled to open May 5 in the former Belltown Pub space. In the past two years, the pop-up has built a large following in the barhopping community for its Buffalo wings. Its new 2,800-square-foot bar-restaurant also will sell chicken sandwiches and upstate New York classics such as a beef on weck (think roast beef on a caraway seed roll) and chicken spiedie (marinated chicken in a bread roll). Vindicktive will serve food until 2 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with plans to go to seven days a week in June.

One of Seattle’s best pop-ups, Loxsmith Bagels finds a permanent home next to the Beacon Hill light-rail station, with baker Matthew Segal showcasing about a dozen different bagels and bialys. He also offers both cold and hot smoked salmon along with other smoked fish, caviar and tinned seafood. A big fan is food celebrity J. Kenji López-Alt, who frequents Loxsmith.

The Shanghai-based chain Crazy Monk Hot Pot expands to Pioneer Square, serving fancy wagyu and Kobe beef that you simmer in your tableside broths.

In the University District, Chuan House runs a long Chinese menu with dandan noodles and takeout staples such as General Tso’s chicken and honey walnut prawns. District 4 Cafe serves banh mi and rice and vermicelli bowls. The Nigerian cafe Pass D Joloff makes a dozen West African soups and stews, including with halal goat meat, along with its signature tomato-y rice dish with chicken or beef.

In the Chinatown International District, E-Jae Pak Mor specializes in Thai street food, including rice noodle sheets wrapped with pork sausages and ground chicken.

The couple who run the stellar dive, Slim’s Last Chance Chili in Georgetown, open Pig Iron Burger Shack next door, specializing in ground pork patties instead of beef. Expect some souped-up takes such as the “Ham Burger” that is stacked with a pork patty, house-cured shaved Kurobuta ham, Swiss cheese and a bourbon maple glaze.

Thai Isarn Soul Kitchen, a local takeout chain known for its signature firecracker shrimp, expands to Queen Anne.

Chef John Sundstrom of Lark opens the Italian cafe Cora along the busy 12th Avenue stretch on Capitol Hill, serving wood-fired pizzas and pastas along with charcuterie and veggie shared plates such as cavalo nero or black kale with garlic, chili and lemon.

Dué Cucina expands with a fourth branch in West Seattle, with fresh pastas including dishes such as cacio e pepe, carbonara and lasagna alla Bolognese.

The Cajun-seafood-boil chain, Sea Crab House, opens north of Lumen Field.

KF Sushi opens along the restaurant row on South Jackson Street, off 25th Avenue South, which has become a lively scene thanks to all the new town houses and apartment buildings, including a 532-apartment complex at the elbow of South Jackson Street and 23rd Avenue South. Standard Brewing, Wood Shop BBQ, Reckless Noodles and Temple Pastries are the heavy hitters along this stretch.

Wild Child Burgers food truck, which stays open on weekends until 2 a.m., parks its restored ambulance in Maple Leaf at 8074 Lake City Way N.E. and serves up halal burgers and must-eat chubby fries.

Notably, Rainier Teriyaki, which closed after owner Hansoo Kim was shot and killed in the middle of dinnertime service in January, has reopened on Rainier Avenue South. According to a Seattle Times report, on Jan. 14, “three men barged into the restaurant on Rainier Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m. and robbed one customer of his wallet. A woman hid behind the counter and one of the men pointed a gun at her.” “My dad jumped right in front of the gun to save her,” said his son Juyoung, who now runs the restaurant. (Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.)

For those with a sweet tooth

Doce Donut Co., scheduled to open by May 6 in Fremont, will serve doughnuts with Latin American flavors such as hot Mexican chocolate and tres leches, using a 24-hour raised brioche dough.

A half-mile south sits Brownie and Bites, which boasts a dozen variations from salted caramel brownies to ones topped with bacon and potato chips.

And remember the adorable couple Sam Padilla and Ashley Hernandez who started a cookie pop-up during the pandemic and donated part of their proceeds to charity? The couple now run the dessert shop Coping Cookies on Capitol Hill, with seasonable flavors such as lemon-boysenberry, Earl Grey and lemon poppy seed.