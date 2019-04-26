South Lake Union is starting to contend with Capitol Hill for best happy-hour ‘hood. With tens of thousands of Amazon busy bees buzzing around the campus, bars and restaurants are trying to grab their attention before they head home. After 3 p.m., you can’t walk a block around Denny Triangle or South Lake Union without seeing drink and food specials posted on sandwich boards and banners.

Here are our three favorite happy hours right now.

Gold Bar

This cocktail bar near the Amazon campus does all-you-can-eat nachos every Monday for $10, starting at 4 p.m. Most cheap nachos don’t come with meat; you get the whole shebang here: a 10-item buffet with chicken tinga, mashed avocado along with the staples of sour cream, cheese sauce and other condiments. Good thing this 40-seat bar doesn’t have any TVs to catch the Mariners, otherwise patrons might never leave this nacho nirvana.

227 Ninth Ave. N., Seattle (one block north of Denny Park); 206-457-8941, goldbarseattle.com

Jack’s BBQ in South Lake Union

Its happy-hour version of the Seattle Dog is — I’ll anoint without hesitation — the best in the city. A jalapeño-cheddar-cheese-sausage that’s been mesquite-smoked for four hours and then sizzled on the flat-top to finish. Not like those flimsy, food-cart versions hawked after dark, this happy-hour dog is dense with a snappy bite that might send squirts of pork drippings onto your lap. The bed of grilled onions and glob of cream cheese make it even richer, which is why you should request a side of jalapeños (trust me on this) to cut into that creamy goodness. It’s dinner for only $5. Wash it down with a pint of $3 Shiner Bock.

Happy hour weekdays 3-6 p.m.; 228 Ninth Ave., Seattle; 206-706-7642, jacksbbq.com

Brave Horse Tavern

Tom Douglas dresses up chicken in every conceivable way for happy hour — fried, smoked, grilled. The best, though, is the Nashville chicken slider, a craggy fried chicken strip with every slope and angle drenched in hot sauce. It’s cut with pickles and served on a squishy, sweet bun, one of the best sliders in the city. Some bar hoppers may balk at the $3.50 price, but the $1 Miller Life should make that go down easier. For large parties, a bucket of fried chicken with garlic toast and a bed of golden fries go for $18.

Happy hour daily 3-6 p.m.; 310 Terry Ave. N. Seattle; 206-971-0717, bravehorsetavern.com