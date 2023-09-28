MacPherson’s Fruit & Produce, an open-air produce stand that has anchored the rounded corner of 15th Avenue South and South Columbian Way on Beacon Hill since 1984, will close next month.

Elias Benitez, the store’s buyer and manager who has worked at MacPherson’s for the past 25 years, said Thursday that the shop’s last day is Oct. 8 — “but if we run out of romaine lettuce or cilantro, we’re not going to buy more.”

Owner Greg MacPherson opened his produce stand in Pike Place Market before moving to Beacon Hill in the mid-1980s. Over the years, the shop earned a reputation for friendly service, attention to detail and bright, hand-lettered signs displaying prices lower than other nearby grocery stores. At MacPherson’s, the produce is always neatly displayed, fresh herbs are hand-packed in individual Ziploc bags, and an elusive shop cat, Seashell, wanders the aisles.

This week, some of the signs read “buy one get one free!!” in an effort to move packaged goods and spices before the store shuts down.

Benitez has seen a lot over the past 25 years but said things have changed rapidly since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Supply chain woes, inflation and rising food costs have been constant headaches.

“Prices are two, three times as much as they were two or three years ago,” he said. “Who’s going to pay $3.49 for one lettuce? We’re not making as much as we used to.”

It doesn’t seem to matter where the produce comes from, Benitez said. He understands the price hike in produce from California, as transportation costs have risen, “but what about the stuff that comes from Washington?”

“It’s the same thing. My peaches and nectarines should’ve been [priced at] $2.49 a pound instead of $3.99,” he said.

The shop has always had a reputation for quality produce at low prices. That became difficult to maintain in recent years. There’s still a discount table at the produce stand, but keeping prices low meant there wasn’t always extra money for staff.

“Employees have expenses,” Benitez said. “I have a house and a family to take care of. The cost of living went up but wages didn’t, and [the store] doesn’t have money to give you raises.”

Beyond the rising cost of produce, Benitez cited endless road construction, the closure of nearby Mercer International Middle School (which led to decreased foot traffic), the rising cost of labor and the advancing age of the store’s founder as reasons why MacPherson decided to retire.

“He’s a good guy,” Benitez said. “I’ve been here 25 years and I appreciate I’ve had a job for this long, but he’s 75. He has to think about himself, too.”

This closure is the latest culinary blow in South Seattle, which has lost several beloved longtime food businesses in recent years, including Mutual Fish (which closed last month) and Borracchini’s Bakery (which shut its doors in 2021).

“You could get a box of bananas for 5 bucks that you had to freeze or dry today,” said Luke Carney, who left the stand Thursday with a box of produce and a black MacPherson’s jacket. “It was like fruit hospice.”

Carney, who grew up a few blocks from the produce stand, said he’s been shopping there his whole life.

“It’s an artifact,” Carney said of the jacket. “There’s so much that has changed in Seattle it makes me feel like an old man.”

As customers make their final purchases at the stand, Benitez is holding out hope that someone will step in and buy the property from MacPherson.

For shoppers like Joselynn Tokashiki Engstrom, that would be a dream come true. Like Carney, Tokashiki Engstrom grew up going to MacPherson’s with her parents. She moved back to Beacon Hill 15 years ago and plans “what’s for dinner based on what I know they’re going to have” at the produce stand.

“Losing this space is huge for the neighborhood and also the diversity. The staff is very diverse, all different ethnicities and also different ages as well,” Tokashiki Engstrom said. “It just feels very comfortable shopping here for me. I’m just shocked.”

With over a week before closing day, anything is possible. Until then, produce is going fast. Benitez said to get to the store quickly while you can.

“If I had the money I would just keep it open myself, but you never know,” Benitez said. “We’ll see how things go.”