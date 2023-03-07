Award season is in full swing as the Oscars approach on March 12. For me, it serves as the best day for couch lounging while judging rich people’s outfits, and as one big reel of movie trailers for things I may have missed that year.

While I like to think I enjoy a wide variety of films, the truth is I’m much more of a horror/dystopian science fiction person. My college friends sort of “introduced” me to the Oscars; they all had been watching for years and wanted to continue the tradition with new friends.

Each year we’d huddle around a small TV and make little food based on our favorite movie that year. When “The Help” came out, I made little chocolate tarts. (Yes, they were 100% chocolate, I promise!) We’d giggle about who was wearing what, or if some celeb brought their new fling. It was the epitome of girl time for me with some of my favorite people.

The Oscars also shined the light on more contemporary films, biopics and period pieces. I never heard of “The Fabelmans,” “TÁR” or “Women Talking” until the Oscar nominations. The one film I did see and am rooting for in some categories is “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” While I tend to steer away from more abstract art films, the story and reviews really captured me. Not to mention Michelle Yeoh is an amazing actress. I thought it captured the nuanced relationships we all have with our parents, very well. It was beautiful, fun and poetic.

Good entertainment deserves good food. For the Oscars this year, I wanted to do a classic hors d’oeuvre: puff pastry flavored with fig jam and caramelized onions. I’ve offered two varieties: one with goat cheese and a vegan one with spiced walnuts. So gather around the TV, and judge the looks while munching on richly savory flaky bites.

_____

Oscar Appetizers

Caramelized onions (for both tart recipes)

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil

5 medium onions, cut in thick strips

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

STEPS

Make these first as they need to cool for handling. In a large bottom heavy skillet over medium heat, add neutral oil and onions. Season with salt and pepper. For caramelized onions, you must let them brown before moving them around the pan. This means moving them occasionally throughout the entire cooking process and letting some onions brown on the bottom of the pan before stirring. When the onions have reduced their size by half, add the balsamic vinegar and continue to cook. The entire process can take 30 to 40 minutes.

Prosciutto and Goat Cheese Tarts

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 18 tartlets or 6 shareable rectangles

INGREDIENTS

2 sheets puff pastry

8 ounces goat cheese

3 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 cup fig jam

1 cup caramelized onions, chopped (see above)

4 ounces prosciutto, ripped into smaller slices

STEPS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the puff pastry from the freezer; let sit for 10-15 minutes to soften for handling. In a small bowl, combine goat cheese, sour cream, honey and black pepper. Set aside. If making tartlets: Prepare a regular cupcake pan and spray with cooking spray. Unfold the puff pastry sheet and break the 3 long rectangles apart. Cut the rectangles into thirds, making 3 squares per sheet. Place squares into individual cups in the pan. (If the puff pastry is still frozen, do not try to press it into the pan as this will cause it to break. Just let it sit until softened.) Fill each tartlet with 1 tablespoon fig jam, 1 tablespoon goat cheese mixture and 1 tablespoon caramelized onions. Top with slivers of prosciutto. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden. If making shareable bars: Prepare a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. Unfold the puff pastry sheet and break the 3 long rectangles apart. In the middle of each puff pastry rectangle (try to leave a thin border), place 2 tablespoons of fig jam, 2 tablespoons goat cheese mixture and 2 tablespoons of caramelized onions. Top with slivers of prosciutto. Fold the edges up slightly. Bake for 18-20 minutes.

Onion and Walnut Tarts

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 18 tartlets or 6 shareable rectangles

INGREDIENTS

½ cup walnuts, halved

2 teaspoons neutral oil with high smoke point (like avocado or canola oil)

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup vegan sour cream

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup caramelized onions, chopped (see above)

2 sheets vegan puff pastry

½-⅔ cup fig jam

STEPS