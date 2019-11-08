The Sounders’ MLS Cup Final against Toronto at CenturyLink Field has been sold out for days. So if you weren’t lucky enough to score tickets, here are some places where you can watch with other Sounders fans.

This Roosevelt bar has had a faithful following since it debuted in 2004. Even with a zillion sports bars opening within a five-mile radius, Atlantic Crossing remains packed for all the big matches. Arrive two hours in advance before the room fills up. It’s gonna be a tight squeeze when the bar hits north of 140 fans.

6508 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle; 206-729-6266 theatlanticcrossing.com

The Eastlake branch, which was the go-to spot to catch the women’s World Cup, should be standing-room only again — especially since the Tex-Mex joint will roll out an all-you-can-eat taco buffet for $12, along with $4.95 margaritas and other happy hour specials all day for the big game. (Note, this deal is offered only at the Eastlake branch.)

2356 Eastlake Ave. E., 206-687-7423 pecadobueno.com

Get some Croque Monsieurs and pommes frites at the most popular spot on Capitol Hill from which to catch soccer matches.

1117 12th Ave., Seattle (206-709-7674 or cafepresseseattle.com)

This cozy nook in Phinney Ridge, known for great craft beer, is also a haunt for soccer fanatics.

708 N.W. 65th St., Seattle (206-453-4527 or thedray.com)

Located in Fremont, our most famous soccer bar will also be the most boisterous. You’ll likely hear the shouting a block away.

206 N. 36th St., Seattle (206-545-6864 or georgeanddragonpub.com)

This Alpine-themed beer hall near the Seattle University campus is one of the busiest during games, but you’ll still find room even if you roll in at halftime. They can pack ’em in here — 437 people indoors and another 100 in the heat-lamp-warmed biergarten.

912 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-325-5409, rheinhausseattle.com

The bleary-eyed fans will start throwing down pints at 8 a.m. for Liverpool vs. Manchester City and stick around for the Sounders match. Admission is $25, which includes a beer, coffee and breakfast (standard eggs and sausage).

7406 Aurora Ave. N.; 206-523-1193 or standrewsbarandgrill.com

This Manchester United bar in the Central District is also popular with Sounders fans who don’t want to deal with the madness around Capitol Hill. The pub sits a couple blocks away from Seattle University, but don’t expect a college dive. The beer list hews toward cask-conditioned and English-style session ales; bar noshes are meat pies and sausage rolls.

1315 E. Jefferson St., Seattle; thecapercaillie.com

Its Eastside branch draws diehard WSU fans, but Flatstick is also one of the “official Soundrers Pub Partners,” so expect a big turnout. ($3 pint specials that day.)

15 Lake St. S. #100, Kirkland (425-242-1618 or flatstickpub.com)

Unlike its downtown Redmond location, the branch on Novelty Hill is bigger and has an all-age area (46 seats), making it an ideal spot for parents to catch the game.

23525 NE Novelty Hill Rd., Redmond, 425-898-9000 thethreelionspub.com