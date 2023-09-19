Bon Appétit has named Bainbridge Island seafood restaurant Seabird as one of its 24 best new restaurants for 2023. The list includes restaurants across the United States, including Kann + Sousòl in Portland.

The magazine’s list calls chef and owner Brendan McGill’s restaurant a “fairy-tale cabin in the forest” and recommends ordering the seaweed focaccia, albacore crudo, wood-fired potatoes and leeks, sugar-kelp-wrapped king salmon, and the Seabird martini.

This isn’t the first time that Seabird — which opened in April 2022 — has earned national headlines. The moody space made Esquire’s 2022 “Best New Restaurants in America” list, and locally, it was named to best restaurant lists from Seattle Met and Eater Seattle.

In a 2022 Seattle Times review, food critic Bethany Jean Clement disagreed with the hype, calling her visits to the restaurant “baffling” and “disappointing.”

On Tuesday, McGill said that reservations exploded at Seabird after The Times review was published.

“It really shored up our base, people were coming in frothing mad,” he said. “Our regular diners took it more personal than I did.”

McGill said the review seemed to give eaters a chance to see if they were “team Bethany” or if they agreed with all the other positive press. As an owner, though, the critical feedback provided “an opportunity to explore what that means to get a really gnarly review.”

“There was a real opportunity to take that feedback and use it as fuel to make sure that nobody — whether they’re having a birthday or anniversary or visiting from a Carnival Cruise line or the dining editor of The Seattle Times — gets anything less than perfect,” he said. “And if you don’t screw up, you don’t leave yourself open to that feedback.”

Overall, McGill says the accolades are appreciated, “most importantly for the entire team who endeavor to make it possible.”

“To know that their efforts have a reach beyond the four walls of Seabird,” he said, “past the island and even further than the Seattle market is a rare and special treat for those of us who have dedicated our lives to the game.”

For anyone looking to get a reservation at the Bainbridge Island spot, McGill stresses that half the seats are reserved for walk-ins all the time. He stressed that while “it’s cool to be recognized on a national platform, what this restaurant needs is for our friends and neighbors to be able to drop in and enjoy themselves.”