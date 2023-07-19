Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz envisioned the perfect coffee shop as a “third place,” a place beyond work and home where people could connect and build community. I’m not sure how many people still consider Starbucks their third place, but I am overjoyed with The Coalman — an all-day cafe in Newcastle that recently opened in a former Starbucks.

Anchoring a corner spot in Coal Creek Village, The Coalman is a place for coffee, pastries and brunch-y type dishes. There’s also a wall devoted to wine (owner Jen Doak is the mastermind behind Ballard’s Brimmer & Heeltap, Red Arrow Coffee and Halfseas Wine). Dinner and a full cocktail menu are in the plans for later this summer, but for now, head here for what might be the world’s best orange pecan shortbread cookies, plus incredible meatball subs and killer niçoise salads.

A friend and I met for lunch and, unable to narrow our options down, decided to order nearly half the menu, and I have zero regrets.

A parade of dishes showed up in the blink of an eye. Two thick slices of baked French toast ($14), squishy and eggy and served with a side of apricot compote and a tiny pitcher of maple syrup. A meatball sandwich ($16), layered with a tangy eggplant-artichoke spread, crumbly slices of Greek kasseri cheese and dripping with chimichurri. A spring salad ($12) with radish, walnuts and a garden’s worth of fresh dill, basil and mint underneath a blanket of pecorino. Stuffed eggs ($12) warmed and set atop a bed of chopped radicchio and breadcrumbs tossed in green goddess dressing. And, finally, a niçoise salad ($17) dotted with albacore tuna, marinated potatoes, white beans, an egg, radish and Kalamata olives.

It was a total smorgasbord of flavors — polished off with chocolate molasses and the aforementioned orange pecan shortbread cookies ($3.50 each). Portions are generous but not oversized.

The vibes are perfect “third place” material. There’s a small bar with seating — perfect for solo diners or anyone who likes to belly up near a friendly ‘tender. There are also plenty of tables dotting the perimeter (it’s difficult to totally wipe away the coffee-chain feel) and a few spots outside along the walkway. There’s music but it doesn’t blare, and there’s a feeling you could crack open your laptop and stay for an hour or two without anyone minding.

I’m so excited for Newcastle to have such a great place to hang out, and I can’t wait for the dinner menu to kick in later this summer. I might have to come back for that meatball sandwich and the spring salad before too long.

Another can’t-miss spot in Newcastle is B&E Meats and Seafood, located across the street from The Coalman. There are three other locations of this big butcher shop (Queen Anne, Burien and Des Moines), but the one in Newcastle specializes in smoked salmon.

There are five or six different kinds — an alder-smoked steelhead; candy-smoked salmon; garlic pepper-smoked, wild-caught smoked salmon; farmed king smoked salmon and more. The candy-smoked fish ($39.99/pound) practically melts in your mouth. It’s slightly sweet, but not overboard, and is unbelievably tender and moist. You could flake this and fork it directly into your mouth — but, for breakfast one morning, I made myself a heavenly slice of toast topped with a thin smear of cream cheese and plenty of this salmon. I felt incredibly indulgent: This salmon is birthday breakfast material.

Of course, if you’re not a fan of salmon, B&E is also a wonderful place for just about any cut of meat (check out the smoked jalapeño pepperoni sticks), and if Newcastle is out of your way, B&E also has shops closer to Seattle.