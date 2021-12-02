You’ve seen the neighborhood Little Free Libraries, and maybe Little Free Pantries. There’s even a Little Free Art Gallery. But have you heard about the Little Free Bakery?

This newest riff on the Little Free Library is the sweetest idea ever: Magnolia resident Lanne Rosebrook Stauffer stocks her Little Free Bakery with freshly baked, made-from-scratch goodies.

Six days a week, Stauffer runs a shoe store (she and her husband own Market Street Shoes in Ballard and Redmond). On her day off — Tuesdays — she bakes pies and muffins to give freely to anyone in the mood for a treat. She’s planning on doing some weekends too — hello, Sunday biscuits!

“Feeding people would be my love language,” Stauffer said. “This is my joy, to be able to bake on Tuesdays and do something small and creative.”

Show caption

Stauffer announces her bakery drops on Instagram (@littlefreebakerysea) and a private neighborhood Facebook group. Her daughter hand letters the chalkboard sign under the Little Free Bakery on 24th Avenue West at West Dravus Street. And neighbors gladly swoop by for a free pie or two.

On a recent Tuesday, a woman walked up just as Stauffer was stocking mini pumpkin pies: “Are you the mastermind behind this?”

Advertising

Make that pastry chef extraordinaire. Stauffer makes everything from scratch because she’s allergic to wheat and corn. Her first love (in baking) is pie, and her homemade crust uses just five ingredients: spelt, water, butter, shortening and salt. Stauffer preps the dough the night before, and starts rolling and cutting in the morning. She gets things in the oven by 1 p.m., so the pies are warm and fresh for the 3 p.m. bakery drop.

Show caption

“People really love it. People are just very surprised and filled with happiness or joy or gratefulness to be able to come and get a pie,” Stauffer said. “All positive feedback, and that’s what we need. This pandemic has been long, and we’re heading into winter, we just need some joy. I don’t mean to sound corny, but that’s how I feel.”

For the inaugural week of the Little Free Bakery in October, Stauffer made brown sugar apple pies and brown sugar apple muffins. An elderly woman came to pick one up for her bedridden husband — apple pie is his favorite.

“Ok, that was it. That’s why I’m doing this,” Stauffer said. “Someone who’s bedridden will have some joy from an apple pie.”

Show caption

The idea for her Little Free Bakery stemmed from Little Free Libraries, but more specifically, a Little Free Flowery a few blocks down from her house. Yes, a Little Free Flowery: a home with a yard full of flowers where they set out scissors and vases and ribbons and people can take home a drop-dead gorgeous bouquet. For free.

“I love the Little Free Flowery so much. And the free libraries. The food pantries. All of that. It’s amazing.” Stauffer said. “When I saw that, I had to do this. I love baking for people so much, and the pandemic has gone on way too long. I have to do something.”

Advertising

Show caption

In pre-coronavirus times, Stauffer and her husband and daughter would do a big dessert table at weddings as a gift for friends. With big weddings on pause, she needed to direct that energy elsewhere.

She ordered a miniature pie case online, and her husband painted it to match the house and attached it to a post. And the Little Free Bakery was born.

Stauffer hopes her Little Free Bakery will inspire other bakers in the city.

“I don’t have many talents, but this is one thing I know I can do and share,” she said. “Imagine if everyone shared their talents and resources like that. What a world it would be.