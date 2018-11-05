Trailbend is the only stop on Ballard's ale trail where you can reliably balance all those brews with dynamite wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches and more.

Located on a sleepy stretch of 50th Street, Trailbend Taproom is the latest addition to Ballard’s ale trail, joining the ranks of Stoup, Lucky Envelope, Reuben’s and more. Here’s what makes it different: In addition to 42 taps (set against a backdrop of Carrara marble, no less) that serve brews sourced from around Seattle — as well as from across the state, Oregon and California — the big draw here is the food.

See, Trailbend is the only stop where you can reliably balance all those brews with wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches and more due to its full kitchen.

Named partially for its proximity to the Burke-Gilman Trail (it’s just a few blocks from the bike path), Trailbend is brought to you from the team behind The Yard and The Dray. The look, courtesy of Graham Baba Architects, is industrial-chic, meaning the space is filled with sharp angles where marble meets steel shelving and walnut countertops. There are long, communal tables as well as smaller booths. Floor-to-ceiling windows spanning the front warm things up a bit. It’s kid-friendly (mostly — they don’t have high chairs) but not dog-friendly (much to the dismay of many, many Yelpers).

The menu: On the beverage side of things there’s gobs of local beer, a handful of wines by the glass and a few choice cocktails. The tap list not only gives information about what’s currently on — but also what brew will be coming next, so you know it’s only a matter of time before that Killer Green Fresh Hop from Double Mountain will be pouring. Food skews typical taproom fare: wood-fired pizzas, vaguely Italian sandwiches, a handful of salads and a curious section called “bites,” which corrals everything from nuts and olives to heartier apps such as chimichurri-drenched steak bits and wings.

Don’t miss: The pizza. I’m of the mind that if a kitchen struggles with a margherita, there is no point in venturing to something with more toppings. But the margherita ($15) here is dynamite. The blistered crust had a good chew to it, foldable without being floppy. The sauce is bright and there’s just enough of it. The Mort sandwich ($14) is another highlight: The bun, made of the same pizza dough and jazzed up with spices, is a wonderfully chewy vehicle for mortadella, creamy provolone cheese, pickled shallots and arugula. On the day I visited, my friend and I had three kids between the two of us, so we added the meat and cheese board ($18) to appease the 3-year-old, and it did not disappoint. Finger food is fun for all ages, and the board is a substantial mix of charcuterie and cheese as well as spicy, crunchy house-made pickled vegetables and olives.

What to skip: Salads. The chop ($16) — although packed with everything from chicken and salami to roasted peppers and garbanzo beans — was forgettable. Also, the Caesar was not worth the extra two bucks it cost to upgrade. Lastly, the meatballs ($12) seemed to be about one-third chopped carrot, an addition that served as more of a head-scratcher than anything.

Trailbend Taproom, 1118 N.W. 50th St. (Ballard) Seattle; Monday-Thursday 3 p.m.-late, Friday-Sunday noon-late; 206-397-4374; trailbendtaproom.com