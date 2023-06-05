The best grilled chicken smells like summer. To achieve that charred aroma, you want to crisp the skin while cooking the meat through and keeping it juicy. Setting oil-slicked meat over direct, moderate heat and covering the grill prevents flare-ups, which can burn the skin before the meat loses its rawness. Because fire lends its own flavor, the chicken really doesn’t need anything more than salt and pepper, but if you want a little sweetness, savoriness and spice, you can brush on the simple soy glaze toward the end of cooking. As it heats, it caramelizes onto the skin and seeps into the meat. A final swipe of sauce over the chicken after it’s off the grill gives it a sticky shine.

Grilled Chicken Legs

Total time: 35 minutes, plus grill heating time

Servings: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

For the glaze (optional)

½ cup soy sauce

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

For the chicken

2 tablespoons canola or other neutral oil

5 pounds chicken legs or drumsticks or a combination, patted dry

Salt and black pepper

STEPS