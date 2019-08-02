One of the year’s most anticipated ramen restaurants, Momosan from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, will open in September in the Chinatown-International District. The celebrity chef from the Food Network will showcase tonkotsu, tantan, tsukemen and Tokyo chicken ramen. He will also do his own take on yakitori and Japanese comfort food such as softshell-crab bao. The 110-seat bar restaurant, which is expected to showcase one of the area’s largest sake menus, will be located inside the Publix building, 504 Fifth Ave. S., near the King Street Station.

“I look forward to opening Momosan Seattle in Seattle’s vibrant International District this September,” Morimoto said in a prepared statement. “Momosan is a very personal restaurant for me as this is the type of food that reminds me of my childhood in Hiroshima.”

This marks Chef Morimoto’s third Momosan location. His first ramen shop opened in New York City in 2016, followed by his second Momosan shop in Waikiki Beach in May 2018. No reservations are accepted. The ramen house will be first-come, first-served with a waiting list.