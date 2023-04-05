After pandemic-era struggles, fundraisers and more, West Seattle’s longtime Chinese restaurant and dive bar Yen Wor Village is no more.

With the history of Yen Wor stretching back to the 1960s under various ownership, husband-and-wife team Gary and Wendy Wong took over in 1989. In recent years, the place was run by the couple’s sons, Larry and Isaac, morphing over time from an old-school Chinese restaurant with a bar to an emphasis on jello-shot-fueled karaoke onstage among dazzling lights of ever-changing colors. Proudly adopting the tagline “More than just a dive bar, we’re a dive institution,” Yen Wor in its party-time heyday served 500-plus jello shots a week while maintaining a food menu that ran to barbecued pork, egg rolls, chow mein and sweet-and-sour chicken. The last night for “Yen Warriors,” as the place affectionately called its fans, was March 29.

The coronavirus pandemic hit this family-run business particularly hard. First, the quarantine lockdown, with no karaoke and no bar service, exacerbated previously manageable debts — meaning “the heart and soul of Yen Wor were put on life support,” according to the “Save the Yen Wor!” GoFundMe page. After Gary contracted COVID-19, he experienced severe complications and suffered a stroke; then Wendy sustained serious injuries from a fall taken while walking the family dog. Sons Larry and Isaac stepped in to run the business, but, as the severity of the pandemic waned, Yen Wor remained behind on rent and in need of updates. The fundraiser netted only $10,753 out of a $50,000 goal.

Other efforts to save Yen Wor Village included a benefit show by the band Brent Amaker and the Rodeo. “I’m so sad it’s gone …” West Seattle local Amaker said of the shutdown. “The kids tried to keep it afloat, but just couldn’t do it.”

As Wendy told Westside Seattle, “We love all the support of West Seattle community! It’s really difficult to say goodbye.”