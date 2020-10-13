Let’s face it, sometimes fall mornings are rough.

It’s pitch black outside; it’s warm in your bed; maybe your dog or cat, or cats in my case, are asleep on your feet; your room is cold; and all that’s waiting for you are classes/work on the uninviting computer.

And then, miraculously, through the dark and the cold wafts the inviting and inspiring smell of freshly baked autumn bread. I always believed that the homemade autumn bread my mom, Rebecca, makes for us in the mornings was a sneaky attempt to get us to eat vegetables for breakfast … totally worth it!

My family’s version has all the good stuff parents and guardians love, and tastes the way that kids love. It’s easy-peasy to make and will really brighten up those fall mornings until you secure your Halloween candy stash!

Homemade Autumn Bread

Equipment:

9-by-5-inch bread loaf pan

Nonstick spray

Parchment paper

Large bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup canola oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup grated zucchini

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup mashed banana

½ cup walnuts

Let’s get to it!

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spray pan with nonstick spray, then cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the pan. It’s OK if it hangs over the edges. That actually makes it easier to remove the baked loaf. Spray the parchment paper lightly.

2. In your large bowl combine the sugar, oil, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and baking powder until the mixture is smooth.

3. Stir in the flour. Then stir in the zucchini, carrots, banana and walnuts until mixed.

4. Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan.

5. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

6. Allow to cool in the pan for five to 10 minutes and then, using the parchment paper, lift out of the pan to cool. Serve warm with salted butter. And remember, it can be toasted the next day as well!

Enjoy!