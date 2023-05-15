Certain foods are too powerful to stay in the past.

Buljol, named for the contorted patois of the French words brulé (burned) and gueule (mouth), is a dish of dried salted cod, and has followed my family through generations, well beyond my mother’s childhood in 1950s Trinidad.

Every Friday night, my maternal grandmother, Elaine Cadet, whom everyone called Teacher, would make a sauté using the flaked meat of boiled salted cod (or salt fish, as it’s most commonly called in the Caribbean).

She would zap it with a bevy of bright, grassy herbs, such as scallions and chadon beni (culantro), punchy aromatics, ripe sweet tomatoes, Scotch bonnet peppers and an assertive spray of fresh lime juice. It was always served — to her husband and five children — with coconut bake, a dense, sweetly scented unleavened bread made from the milk, oil and fresh pulp of the coconut.

My mother, Anne Marie Ransome, taught me to make the dish in almost exactly the same manner, the only change being the inclusion of extra-virgin olive oil. And, now, from my home in Raleigh, N.C., I am carefully introducing my mother’s and grandmother’s recipe to my 6-year-old daughter, Noelle.

As a child and teenager on the island, I often witnessed my mother’s delight in preparing the dish, a happiness rooted in memories of those Friday night dinners. But those moments of joy were brushed with pain, as I got a sense of the violent history that brought this salt fish to the table in front of me, one I would never wish repeated.

Salted cod bridges centuries and cultures. A protein-rich, shelf-stable commodity, it found its way into many cuisines and became a no-frills feature of the diet of enslaved people.

Advertising

From the 16th to 19th centuries, plantation owners, unwilling to cede any land earmarked for sugar cane cultivation to grow crops for enslaved Africans, looked to abundantly cheap dried salted cod. After emancipation in Trinidad and Tobago in 1838, salt fish continued to be a dietary staple for formerly enslaved people, becoming part of their lifestyle and eventual legacy. It remains an essential ingredient that reveals part of the islands’ histories, while also offering a redemptive arc.

Noelle doesn’t quite get it. And understandably so.

In her childlike assessment, salt fish looks like something that “came from the Halloween store.” I chuckle but, as gently as I can, remind her that engaging with these formative Trinidadian foods demands more because it delivers more. I’m hoping that, by looking past the appearance of salt fish, she will come to understand herself within a greater context: the culture that carried the matriarchs before her — and learn, as I learned from my mother, that she can never forge a whole identity by overlooking any one of her parts.

Bake and buljol is a part of Trinidad, so it’s part of me.

And part of her, too.

As I knead the textured dough for coconut bake and the salt fish bubbles on the stovetop, I suspect that she perceives the recipe’s power, how it preserves the past and immortalizes my granny, of whom only a few sepia-toned photographs remain. In making these dishes, we are breathing back to life a part of the past and a people once devoured by loss. And death loses its sting. This food of incalculable worth makes us students of its history, while collapsing the gulf across four generations of Caribbean and American women.

_____

Saltfish Buljol (Salted Cod Salad)

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 pound boneless or bone-in salted cod, rinsed well

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1 medium yellow onion, cut into small dice

2 large tomatoes, cut into medium dice

1 large yellow or green bell pepper, cut into small dice

3 large scallions, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

½ habanero chili, halved, deseeded, deveined and minced

½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 lime, juiced

Coconut bake (optional, see below), for serving

STEPS

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the salted cod and boil for 5 minutes. Cut off a small piece of cod and taste it. If the cod is still too salty, drain the pot, fill with fresh water and repeat the boiling process. Using kitchen tongs, remove the cod from the pot and transfer to a plate or cutting board to cool. Pat the cod dry, then, using a fork, flake the cod into medium to large pieces. If you’re using bone-in cod, remove and discard the bones as you work. Set the flaked cod aside. In a large saute pan over medium, heat the olive oil. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the flaked cod, scallions, cilantro, habanero, black pepper and lime juice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are softened and the cod has started to disintegrate slightly and meld with the pan juices, about 3 minutes. Serve with coconut bake, if desired. The salt fish buljol will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

_____

Coconut Bake

Total time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Servings: 1 flatbread

INGREDIENTS

3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted, plus more for rolling the dough

1 cup finely shredded unsweetened coconut

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt (such as Morton)

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ cup unrefined coconut oil, plus more as needed

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

STEPS