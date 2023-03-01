Highway 99 is the beating, central heart of SeaTac. The airport sits to the west; hotel after hotel followed by parking lot after parking lot line the east side. With the constant hustle and bustle of people, it’s easy to think that this 3-mile stretch is all there is to the neighborhood. But if you’re willing to look, there are a few surprises, tucked way back into the residential streets.

The first is Cedarbrook Lodge, located at the edge of Bow Lake Reservoir. The property’s tagline reads “an urban oasis awaits at our SeaTac hotel.” My first thought was “no way.” The airport is so close I can see the Delta hangar from the parking lot as planes crisscross constantly overhead. But I can’t deny that there’s a hush throughout the grounds at Cedarbrook Lodge. I pass a pond on my way into Copperleaf, the restaurant just down the stairs from the main lobby, and it feels tranquil.

The dining room has cathedral-high ceilings, thick wood beams and a roaring fireplace, like a chic if impersonal cabin. It wouldn’t be a bad place to be before or after a treatment at the hotel spa. In an area filled with hotel restaurants, I can appreciate the urban oasis tagline.

The lunch menu comprises straightforward salads, sandwiches and pastas. There’s a bacon burger with caramelized onions, halibut fish and chips, a steak salad with blue cheese dressing and tomato soup with grilled cheese.

I went for the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich ($22). Served on a seeded bun, this crispy chicken thigh was topped with Mama Lil’s pickles and peppers, pickled red onions and harissa mayo. The two skewered jumbo Spanish olives holding the sandwich together were unnecessary but humorous in a Dagwood-esque way. It was a perfect sandwich where the sour zing and tang from the peppers and harissa cut through the rich breaded chicken. There was so much crunch and texture squished between that soft bun, it was terrific.

The sandwich came with fries, soup or a salad and I opted for the salad — a perfectly serviceable mixed greens, with more pickled onion and about three bucks worth of chopped hazelnuts. Again, surprisingly delightful!

My lunch date was equally impressed with her mushroom tagliatelle ($23), the pasta tossed in a light roasted garlic mascarpone sauce, and the wild mushrooms full of buttery, herbaceous flavor.

The dinner menu looks interesting — a duck leg confit with cabbage and radicchio, a winter squash with blue cheese cake and walnut shortbread, a smoked scallop chowder — and I’m looking forward to venturing back to this urban oasis.

Copperleaf Restaurant and Bar 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; 18525 36th Ave. S., SeaTac; 206-214-4282; cedarbrooklodge.com

Elsewhere in the realm of surprises in SeaTac is the Tacos El Patron taco truck, parked in the lot of a Chevron on Military Road. The truck has a massive menu with everything from birria ramen and cheeseburgers to tortas, sopitas and street tacos, soup on the weekends and an enclosed seating area with picnic tables.

I ordered three quesabirria tacos ($14.97), an adobada torta ($10.50) and the tacos dorado ($9.50).

The torta was my favorite, the soft bread sandwiching juicy, tender shredded pork, chopped onion, lettuce and jalapeño and a smear of mayo. I would pick up this sandwich preflight over anything the airport has to offer. The quesabirria tacos, plump with shredded beef, were a bit soggy due to my drive home, but it didn’t detract from how good the beef was, especially with a squirt of fresh lime and a quick dip in the slightly spicy birria.

The tacos dorado came four to an order, filled with shredded chicken and fried crisp. Doused with crema, crumbly cojita, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce, these were especially good when dunked into a cup of the accompanying green salsa.

The blue truck opens at 9 a.m. on Sundays to serve bubbling bowls of caldo de res, pozole and menudo, another reason to venture back to SeaTac — as if that torta weren’t enough.

Tacos El Patron 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 16402 Military Road S., Seattle; 206-705-0805; tacoselpatronseattle.com