Luke Kolpin, a 2004 Roosevelt High graduate, was eliminated Thursday night in the soul food challenge on Bravo’s reality cooking competition “Top Chef.“

“I am leaving with my head held high,” he said on the show after losing to the other six remaining contestants. “It sucks to go home. Made it all the way to number 7.”

Competing against 14 other chefs, the Queen Anne resident was considered one of the favorites considering that his résumé included cooking in the kitchens at Canlis and later at Noma in Denmark, one of the world’s top restaurants.

But in the season premiere, it was an ominous sign when Kolpin ran out of time in the “Quickfire Challenge” and didn’t even plate a dish for the judges to taste.

Kolpin has been in the middle to the bottom of the pack for most of the competition, and his downfall came at the Freedmen’s Town Conservancy fundraising dinner at the Bethel Baptist Church in Houston, where he and the others were instructed to make a dish “that speaks to your soul.”

For Kolpin that was his mother’s meatloaf, so the Seattleite tried to make an “elevated” version that was a play on a frikadeller or Danish-style meatballs. His meatballs were deemed “not juicy” and “tough” by the judges who eliminated him.

Kolpin can get back into the competition if he wins in “Last Chance Kitchen” later.