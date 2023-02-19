Crackly on top and fudgy yet tender in the center, this cake tastes like a complex restaurant dessert but comes together effortlessly in one bowl. Chocolate chips save you the messy step of chopping chocolate bars and deliver deep flavor along with cocoa powder. If you don’t have a springform pan, a regular cake pan lined with foil all around makes it easy to lift out the delicate cake, which melts in your mouth when served warm or at room temperature. Refrigerated or frozen leftovers take on a candylike chewiness, but a quick zap in the microwave will return it to just-baked softness. Slices are delicious on their own or with any creamy toppings.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Total time: 75 minutes

Servings: 8-12

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup unsalted butter, cut up, plus more for greasing the pan

1 cup bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup/50 grams unsweetened natural cocoa powder

¾ cup/150 grams sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Whipped cream or ice cream, for serving (optional)

STEPS