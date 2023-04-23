Traditional pretzels are dipped in a lye solution to give them that quintessential pretzel tang and gorgeous color — but this fun home-baking project relies instead upon baking soda. Food-science writer Harold McGee suggested baking the baking soda before using it to mimic lye more effectively. It takes a little bit of extra time, but very little extra effort, and the results are well worth it: These pretzels are deeply burnished and flavorful.

Before twisting the dough, if your ropes are a little thicker at the ends, you can trim the thicker bits and cook them separately — following the same procedure as for the pretzels — to make pretzel bites.

Pretzels are best enjoyed the day that they’re made. You can freeze leftovers for another day and reheat them tucked in a foil packet in the oven, but the results are never quite as good. Instead, halve the recipe and make only five if 10 is too many for one day.

Soft Pretzels

Total time: About 2 hours (plus at least 8 hours’ chilling and 45 minutes’ resting)

Servings: 10 pretzels

INGREDIENTS

For the water bath

¾ cup baking soda

¼ cup dark brown sugar

For the dough

2¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

3¾ cups bread flour

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, at room temperature

2 teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

To finish

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Pretzel salt or coarse sea salt, for sprinkling

STEPS