Two of the most-sought after burger and pizza joints in Seattle have expanded, but that won’t make scoring a burger or a slice that much easier. We explain below. But there are two dozen other openings around town, if patience is not your virtue. Our roll call of new restaurants below.

The famous bacon cheeseburger that draws lines around the block at Beast & Cleaver butcher shop is now also served at its offshoot Beast & Cleaver 49th Street, inside Fair Isle Brewing in the Ballard Brewery District. Since the famous burger comes from ground beef that’s been dry-aged for up to 130 days, supplies are limited. About 25 burgers will be offered Wednesdays-Fridays, and 50 burgers on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tivoli in Fremont is the new pizzeria hot spot from the same baking geeks behind Post Alley Pizza and Saint Bread. This distinctive pie starts out in a gas oven and gets a smoky finish in a wood-fired dome. Sandwiches, including its popular mortadella, are assembled on housemade focaccia.

Layers Sandwich Co., which was a runaway hit as a food truck, shifts to a brick-and-mortar location and has been rebranded as Layers Green Lake, but all the greatest hits remain — including its bestseller, the slow-roasted pork belly with a spread of Fresno chili pepper jam in a brioche bun. With a larger restaurant space comes an expanded breakfast menu of egg sandwiches and buttermilk biscuits.

MOTO expands to Belltown, though you can’t score its Detroit-style pie until after November since it’s already sold out. MOTO relies mostly on online orders, and according to management, all the available time slots have been filled until then. Psst, the pizzeria does offer some walk-in orders when doors open at 4 p.m., but management discourages customers from lining up since there usually aren’t that many surplus doughs available. MOTO, which has been a big hit in West Seattle and Edmonds, has also hit it out of the ballpark in its inaugural season at T-Mobile Park for Mariners home games, where the pizzeria has sold out by the fifth inning. Eastsiders, your time is coming. MOTO has been scouting locations in Bellevue, Issaquah and Kirkland and hopes to open a drive-thru by early next year.

The never-ending obsession over Korean fried chicken continues. This time, Sodam Chicken Capitol Hill opens at the corner of East Madison Street and 19th Avenue. For another Korean take on an American fast-food staple, check out Galbi Burger on Broadway East.

The most interesting Korean restaurant that debuted this month, though, is Imo Pocha, a late-night bistro that serves kimchi fried rice and fried chicken until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. But you should delve deeper into the menu because Imo Pocha offers several authentic dishes you would find only in the Korean food scene in Federal Way and Lynnwood. Check out the red chili crab dish, served cold. Also, one of the best dishes I had this month: kimchi with pork, a salty, spicy dish with bright, sweet allium flavors. (The dish is listed as “steamed kimchi w Pork” on the menu, under the appetizer section.) Just a delightful bar dish that’s best washed down with a Cass lager.

Across from Imo Pocha, Mt. Joy plops down a chicken sandwich food truck, with plans to add a brick-and-mortar restaurant at the corner of 11th Avenue and East Pine Street in the fall. Mt. Joy, which preaches environmentally friendly and ethical farming practices, features pasture-raised chicken on a menu composed by chef Dionne Himmelfarb, formerly of Canlis and Poppy.

Bellwether BBQ & Grill offers all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue in the Chinatown International District.

CrackleMi Cafe, a big hit in Ballard, expands to Fremont with its grilled rib-eye and other banh mis, along with vermicelli noodle and rice bowls.

Mendocino Farms sandwich shop, which opened near the Amazon campus, expands with a second shop in Rainier Square featuring gourmet takes such as its hot honey peach prosciutto sandwich and the chimichurri steak and bacon roll.

On Beacon Hill, Shady Lane & Pretzel replaces Breezy Town Pizza inside Clock-Out Lounge.

Shaka Snacks in the University District offers a dozen different takes on the Hawaiian Spam musubi including a katsu Spam , teriyaki chicken and Chinese sausage version.

From the restaurant group behind Purple Wine Café and Barrio comes Livbud Café in Wallingford, an all-day cafe that does espressos to cocktails and for bites a plant-heavy lineup: a falafel wrap and a leek confit spread.

The Just Poke chain opens a branch in Northgate.

In Ballard, Yaygit cafe has drawn a following in the vegan community with sandwiches such as its faux tuna and grilled cheese.

The taqueria Sandia opens in Bryant, hawking pork loin tacos and mushroom al pastor.

And Phinney Ridge gets Arigato Sushi.

The butcher shop/smokehouse Lady Jaye in West Seattle apparently has a sweet tooth because its offshoot Little Jaye in South Park serves 30 different desserts, from Ruffles Potato Chip “Rice Krispies” treats, to chocolate cream shokupan doughnuts. But this bakery is still run by the same carnivorous team behind Lady Jaye, so of course there are wagyu beef sandwiches.

Other dessert shops and coffeehouses: FOMO Café serves ube mochi cookies and matcha brownies in the University District. Coche Valley Desert Café opens on Capitol Hill. Milkvue does mochi doughnuts downtown. Hellenika Cultured Creamery, from the family behind Ellenos yogurt, debuts in Pike Place Market. Panterelli patisserie showcases eclairs and cream puffs in West Seattle. And the coffeehouse The Scene In South Park aims to be that proverbial third place for people in the community.