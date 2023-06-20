The critically acclaimed Stoup Brewing will expand to Capitol Hill in late August when it takes over the mega taproom space of Optimism Brewing Company.

Optimism Brewing announced Tuesday that it is selling its brewery and taproom to the Ballard brewery, a big score for the Capitol Hill nightlife scene, which is gaining one of the boldface names in the city’s craft beer movement.

Stoup taprooms in Ballard and Kenmore are often packed, especially during the summer.

The Ballard brewery takes over what is believed to be the largest taproom in Washington state, as measured by square footage and sales of draft beer, according to Optimism. Located in the Pike/Pine corridor area, the 16,000-square-foot brewery can hold more than 400 patrons and offer at least 40 beers on tap.

Optimism will cease production of its beers, as Stoup plans to offer its acclaimed Citra IPA along with its entire beer portfolio in the new taproom. The Capitol Hill space, which includes a children’s play area, will continue to be family-friendly with all ages allowed, and dog-friendly, Stoup’s management said.

Capitol Hill “is such a dynamic…and diverse neighborhood,” said Stoup co-owner Lara Zahaba. “That’s why it was appealing to us.”

Terms of the sale were not made public, but Optimism owners Gay Gilmore and Troy Hakala are retaining ownership of the historical building and selling just the brewing tanks and other production assets to Stoup.

The couple founded Optimism in 2013 and refurbished the century-old warehouse that became the mega taproom that debuted in 2015 on Broadway. Over the years, the taproom has become that proverbial third place, with book club meetups and PTA get-togethers.

“We are so proud of what we’ve accomplished with Optimism and grateful to our customers all these years,” co-owner Gilmore said in a prepared statement. “Stoup has what is required to scale the business to the next level.”