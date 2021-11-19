On Thanksgiving Day, chances are, after the turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce are cleared away, the last bite of food you’re forking up is pie.

“The beauty of Thanksgiving is it doesn’t matter if you’re a cake person or a pie person, you’re having pie. I don’t know a single person who’s putting cupcakes down on the table,” Chris Porter, owner of A la Mode Pies, a pie shop with three locations in the Seattle area (and home to one of our top-three favorite Seattle-area apple pies), said during a recent phone interview.

Porter says pie is the go-to dessert on more holidays than any other; Christmas, birthdays, Father’s Day, Fourth of July and Pi Day. Seattle’s appetite for pie is enough to sustain multiple pie shops and pop-ups, not to mention pie sold at diners, larger bakeries, grocery stores and more.

When asked if Seattle’s appetite for pie was insatiable, Porter answered with an emphatic “yes.”

The “why” boils down to tradition.

“Pie is so nostalgic, it takes you right back to being a kid at grandma’s house,” he says.

Porter got his start selling pies online in 2009 — he calls his business “Seattle’s first online bakery.” In 2011, he opened his first pie shop on Phinney Ridge, across from the Woodland Park Zoo. A West Seattle location followed in 2016, and a shop in Ballard just opened in October.

“I had never worked in a commercial kitchen before, and now we do over $2 million worth of pie sales each year,” Porter says.

Porter and his team are gearing up to churn out a whopping 2,500 pies in the 28-hour period right before Thanksgiving, still rolling out each one by hand “like grandma used to do.”

On his first Thanksgiving, Porter says he had orders for 30 pies. “I thought I was killing it. To be at 2,500, to even be saying that number out loud, is incredible,” Porter says.

Each one of his pie shops has had its grand opening in October — incredibly important when it comes to gearing up for the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is why we’re in business. It’s why you open a pie shop,” Porter says. He’s not alone.

“We’ve been in the community for 25 years. We have become a staple to people’s holidays, special events. We’re a part of people’s lives,” says Jenny Brien, owner of Snohomish Pie Co., a shop with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace.

Brien purchased Snohomish Pie Co., which has been open since 1996, in 2009, but had been helping at the shop during Thanksgiving rushes since 2002. The first Thanksgiving she helped, they made 215 pies. This year they are on track to make 5,200.

“And 215 took as many hours as it does for us to bake 5,000. It’s funny, you look back at that and it seemed like such a huge number,” Brien says.

Those 5,200 pies are all preordered — plus an extra 250 for walk-up orders the day before Thanksgiving. The line to get those pies starts forming at 5 a.m., and Brien says standing in that line has become the tradition for some families.

“This is people’s biggest holiday. We need to make sure our pie is on par for their table. Some people have had us on their table for decades,” Brien says.

In the years since Brien has taken over Snohomish Pie Co. she has grown the business from five employees to 27. Bakers work in shifts over 48-straight hours in the days leading up to Thanksgiving to churn out the 5,000 pies.

“It’s a full freight train at times. It’s on its track going full speed and you better just watch out,” Brien says.

She’s occasionally shocked by the sight of all those Thanksgiving pies, boxed and ready to go, but overall, Brien says she feels overwhelmingly honored.

“I’m honored I get to own the Pie Company. It’s not about the pie, it’s about the people. There are stories being told at Thanksgiving; announcements, heartache, and we can be the consistent side of it,” Brien says.

Another major player in Seattle’s pie scene is Natalie Bleifuss, owner of Pie Bar, with three food trucks roaming the Eastside, plus locations in Ballard and on Phinney Ridge.

“We’re sugar and booze. That’s why we survived restaurant Armageddon,” Bleifuss says with a chuckle.

Bleifuss and her twin sister Alyssa opened the first Pie Bar on Capitol Hill in 2012. They have since separated their business ventures; Alyssa Bleifuss now runs Pie Wine Bar in Woodinville and Pie Bar Charlie in Fremont.

Natalie Bleifuss’ busiest day is Thanksgiving — with roughly 300 pies going out the door after 36 hours of baking.

“Pie is generational. It’s timeless. It meets everybody’s needs and makes them feel good,” Bleifuss says.

Bleifuss recently remodeled the bakery to turn out 200 pies an hour and says that after nearly a decade of making pie — some of which come from 100-year-old family recipes — she still loves the simplicity of it all.

“People try to make pie too complicated, but it’s one of the most simple things ever. The moment you eat it, you have memories,” Bleifuss says.