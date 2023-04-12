While every region of Mexico has its own cuisine, the one unifying vessel is the almighty tortilla. A simple, ancient food made from corn or flour, tortillas are a touchstone, the backbone of any meal. Despite their ubiquity, tortillas are a labor of love.

To make corn tortillas, corn must be soaked in an alkaline solution and ground, while flour tortillas must be properly mixed and watched closely as they cook on a hot griddle. Shortcuts like mixes are available, and commercially made tortillas are sold at nearly every grocery store. But truly great tortillas are hard to come by. Eating a hot, fresh tortilla made from scratch is like eating a physical embodiment of love.

And making really good tortillas takes time and intention. A really good tortilla is so much more than a vessel for ferrying something else to your mouth; it’s a revelation worthy of celebration. These are corn tortillas pressed thin and delicate, fragrant with the scent and flavor of sweet corn; or flour tortillas that stretch and become almost flaky, layered with a savory note from lard and char from the griddle.

These three Seattle-area chefs are among those making high-quality, handcrafted tortillas locally. Each spent years eating a mixture of store-bought and homemade tortillas in their Mexican American homes before finding a deeply personal connection to the tortillas they now make. For each one, the humble tortilla is about heritage, a sense of place and a sense of home.

It all starts with corn

“I think there’s a saying that without corn there is no country, it’s such a root of the Mexican kitchen,” says Janet Becerra, chef and owner of the pop-up Pancita. “I feel like if you have good corn, everything is going to be so much better and going to taste like what home really is.”

Becerra is a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in Kent. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. in the ‘80s, and while Becerra felt a connection to Mexican food growing up, there was always a sense that she had to “assimilate to survive.”

Attending the culinary program at South Seattle College nearly a decade ago only reinforced those feelings. During the two-year program, weeks were spent on European food and techniques, but the curriculum barely skimmed through the cuisine of Mexico, Becerra says.

And upon graduation?

“When you’re a young cook going out in the world, everyone’s telling you the best of the best are these Eurocentric restaurants,” Becerra says.

She tried to find a passion for Eurocentric cuisines, learning different techniques and working in kitchens like Eden Hill, Miyabi 45th and Lupo. But she didn’t feel a genuine connection to the food.

“I hit a point where it wasn’t as exciting to me anymore. Not to say that European food isn’t delicious, because I think it is, but it didn’t feel like it was my story to tell,” Becerra says.

So she went to Mexico City and worked a stint at the famed Pujol, a restaurant specializing in Mexican gastronomy that ranked fifth on the 2022 list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. It showed her what life might’ve been like if her parents hadn’t immigrated to the U.S. and she woke up every morning surrounded by Spanish-speakers. Becerra left inspired, and she started down a road that eventually led to Pancita.

She began nixtamalizing corn — a process by which one takes dried heirloom kernels and cooks them with an alkaline solution — and grinding it into masa, then pressing the masa with her hot pink tortilla press into fragrant tortillas and tostadas.

Her masa also finds its way into tostadas topped with albacore tuna and fried leeks (an homage to Contramar, one of her favorite restaurants in Mexico City) and tortillas wrapped around saucy brisket suadero tacos.

Becerra is finally cooking the kind of food she’s passionate about.

Corn is the core foundation of the food she makes at Pancita, and while that means tacos and tostadas, Becerra is also looking to push the envelope, especially since Pancita began a five-month residence at Bryant restaurant Pair, serving dinner five nights a week.

“The whole point of [Pancita] is highlighting the masa and showing people how versatile it can be. That it can be more than tacos and tamales,” Becerra says.

Coming full circle

Jesus Delara, chef at the U District bakery Saint Bread and owner of the occasional pop-up Jesus Brand, also has a deep connection to corn tortillas. But his path to tortilla-making was diametrically different from Becerra’s.

Delara grew up in California’s Coachella Valley, an area he says is “95% Hispanic.” Mexican food was everywhere. Trying to distinguish himself from his surroundings as a young chef, Delara spent most of his early years in the food industry pushing Mexican food to the back burner.

“Growing up, I was working in kitchens trying not to make Mexican food. You want to learn French technique or learn how to make Chinese food,” Delara says.

Delara moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2010, landing in Portland where he worked at Hat Yai, a Thai spot specializing in fried chicken. After a while, Delara realized that although he had learned invaluable techniques by working in restaurants making food from numerous cultures, he didn’t feel fulfilled.

“It was great experience, but being able to take what I’ve learned and tie it to food I grew up eating is a lot more exciting for me,” Delara says.

In 2013 while still in Portland, Delara started hosting pop-ups that featured corn tostadas made from scratch — Delara nixtamalizing the corn himself. The twist was that he topped those tostadas with Hamachi laab, marrying his Thai food knowledge with his heritage. It made him feel a deeper connection to his dishes, which gave them “more meaning than just making food look pretty or taste good.”

Going through the entire process himself, from the soaking to the grinding, is something Delara relishes.

“I could shave two hours off my prep time, but it’s going through and doing century-old practices that connects me to my heritage,” Delara says.

Delara defaults to corn tortillas as a base for all the interesting taco combos he comes up with when he runs his monthly Jesus Brand pop-up around Seattle. But flour tortillas also hold a personal connection for him, as that’s the style of tortilla his mom and grandmother made growing up. After watching his mom “like a hawk,” he finally figured out how she made her tortillas and got his to taste “pretty close” to hers — but with a Jesus-twist.

“I made these flour tortillas and a koji culture cream and made butter out of that, so it was a koji-cultured-butter flour tortilla. It was pretty sweet,” he says.

Learning how to make flour tortillas was Delara’s way of connecting with his family roots, whereas learning how to nixtamalize corn felt like a connection to his Mexican heritage in the greater sense, he says.

“The process of doing it yourself is keeping tradition alive,” Delara says.

Practice makes perfect

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was holed up at home baking sourdough bread and binge-watching TV, Steven Aguilar watched a Netflix show that featured a Mexican woman making tortillas by hand.

It struck a chord in Aguilar, who grew up in Lake Forest Park but made frequent visits to his grandmother’s house in California as a child and ate many of her delicious, handmade fresh flour tortillas each time.

Inspired by the Netflix show he watched, Aguilar decided that even though he had made tortillas before, the way to become an expert like his grandmother was to make them every day. Thus he started what he called “tortilla practice.” That pandemic hobby eventually would become the pop-up Comal, which he started in 2021 with a musician friend, Erik Walters.

The tortillas served as a link to Aguilar’s heritage and identity — a subject he has thought about his entire life. Unlike Becerra and Delarra, Aguilar’s family is far removed from their Mexican roots. His dad and grandparents are bilingual, but he didn’t grow up speaking Spanish at home. He identifies as “mixed,” but says that because he looks Mexican, people have made assumptions about his heritage his whole life.

“Being in Seattle and being one of the only brown people in the room, I was made very aware of, very young, [his outsider status, with questions like], ‘Who are you, Where are you from, When did you get here, Welcome to our country!’ ” he says.

It was like a puzzle for him — which pieces of him fit in and which ones didn’t? He felt like he was expected to know a lot about Mexican culture even though he did not visit Mexico until adulthood. Friends coming over for dinner would ask if they would be eating enchiladas, to which Aguilar would reply, “I don’t know, maybe? We have hard-shell tacos and sometimes we go to Azteca?”

After graduating from college in the Midwest, Aguilar moved to Los Angeles and began to exploring the Mexican part of his heritage more.

“I really do feel a deeper connection to the Mexican American community in California. That’s where I feel at home, that’s the community of my family,” Aguilar says.

Aguilar moved back to Seattle in March 2020, but says he cherishes his time in Los Angeles because it was nice being around more people who looked like him.

After a few months of tortilla practice during the pandemic, Aguilar and Walters started making tacos together. Tortilla practice became taco practice — every Friday — and soon their food was so good that the duo decided to host a pop-up at Broadcast Coffee, where Walters worked.

The first official Comal pop-up was held in January 2021, and although they didn’t know what to expect, Aguilar says they could “barely keep up.”

“We got a lot of feedback, people really liked the food, but it was one of those things where I was like, obviously, we’re never doing this again,” he says with a laugh.

Now the duo runs a monthly event popping up at other restaurants around Seattle, with tacos featuring the flour tortillas Aguilar had worked so hard to perfect, using a recipe he first learned from his Mexican grandmother as a kid. The tortillas are made with lard, which lends a deeper flavor and richness to the soft, almost flaky tortilla.

All that pandemic-era tortilla practice has paid off.

“The tortillas are really important. They’re the best they’ve ever been. I’m really proud of them,” Aguilar says.